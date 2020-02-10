Brad Pitt wins supporting actor Oscar for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” | show business

Brad Pitt accepts the actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. – AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Brad Pitt today won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance as a charming stunt man in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, director Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to 1960s Tinseltown.

It was the first Oscar for Pitt, 56, after three decades in the film industry. Previously, he won an Oscar for Best Picture 12 Years a Slave in 2014.

In Once Upon A Time, Pitt played the relaxed stunt double and fixit man cliff booth for Leonardo DiCaprio’s fading TV western star.

“I’m a little taken aback,” said Pitt on stage as he accepted the award. “I’m not one to look back, but that’s what made me do it. I think of my people taking me to the driveway to see Butch (Cassidy) and Sundance (Kid), loading my car and moving here. .. to all the wonderful people I met along the way.

“To stand here now, it was once in Hollywood. Isn’t that the truth? “, He added.

His appearance, which has received numerous other awards, was hailed as the best of his career by critics and included an expanded shirtless scene that delighted fans and prominent media.

The Oscar crowned a comeback for the actor after a three-year absence after the Allied flops in 2016 and War Machine in 2017 and a lengthy period in which he was portrayed as the villain in divorces of actresses Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

Pitt had retired when he and Jolie were involved in a bitter custody battle over their six children for more than two years, including allegations against the actor of child abuse, heavy alcohol and drug use.

He was acquitted by investigators in Los Angeles for allegations of abuse resulting from an angry argument with his children towards the end of his marriage to Jolie.

In an interview in 2017, Pitt admitted a heavy marijuana habit and said his alcohol consumption had gotten out of control, but said he has stopped drinking alcohol and undergoing therapy since Jolie separated.

Pitt first caught the audience’s attention with a small role like in 1991 in Thelma & Louise when he played a seductive criminal who outshone the character played by Geena Davis.

He praised appearances in films such as A River Runs Through It and Fight Club and received Oscar nominations for Twelve Monkeys, The Curious Case by Benjamin Button and Moneyball.

Pitt founded a film and television production company with credits, which included Oscar winner Moonlight, The Big Short and Selma. – Reuters