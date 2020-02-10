As strange as it may be to be 56 years old Brad Pitt has never won an Oscar for his acting achievements. That has now changed when Pitt won the gong for best supporting actor for his work in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

Pitt defeated a class of Hall of Fame nominees, which included Joe Pesci. Tom Hanks. Anthony Hopkins, and Al Pacino,

Remarkably, it is Pitt’s first Oscar for an acting role. His only other Oscar, awarded in 2014 for 12 Years A Slave, was part of the producer crew that received the award for best film.

When Pitt accepted the award, he briefly turned the torch on the Republican party for trying to win a former Trump administration National Security Advisor John Bolton Testify before the Senate trial before pointing out that the only way to take allegations against Trump seriously is that one day the saga will become a movie.

Pitt also called for greater recognition of the work of stunt artists and coordinators who, despite the enormous amount of work involved, have no category on the film industry’s biggest award night.

However, it was at the end of his speech that a clearly moving Pitt became introspective. He fought back tears and thought about his life and career in film, from the very beginning to the here and now.

“I’m a little taken aback. I’m not one to look back, but that’s what made me do it. I think of my people taking me to the driveway to see Butch & Sundance, charging my car and getting out of here, and Geena (Davis) and Ridley (Scott) who give me my first shot at all the wonderful people I met on the way to stand here now. Once upon a time in Hollywood, isn’t that the truth? This is for my children who dye everything I do, I adore you. Thank you. “

You really, and I can’t stress this enough, love to see it.

