Brad Pitt’s BAFTA’s 2020 message shows that he should already be Hollywood’s king of comedies

Brad Pitt wasn’t even at the BAFTAs tonight (February 2), but still announced his presence. The actor had to cancel the ceremony in London due to “family commitments” at short notice, but continued his campaign for the 2020 award season to become Hollywood’s comedy king independently.

When Pitt was announced as the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in Once upon a time … in HollywoodCo-star Margot Robbie went to collect the award on his behalf. When she was on stage, she brought the audience with a little surprise – a message from Brad himself.

In the mission, he made fun not only of himself, but of Britain as a whole and kindly aimed at the royal family and the separation from Brexit. “Hey UK, heard that you just got single – welcome to the club,” he began, laughing at the Royal Albert Hall. “I wish you all the best in your divorce.”

After reading some of Pitt’s thank you notes, Robbie got her own laugh as she coined the feelings of her co-star “He’s going to thank you again, blah blah blah – it’s really a bit much.” And then there was the last kiss – a greeting to one of the questions that was giving the royal family a headache.

“He says he’ll call him Harry because he’s very excited to bring him to the States,” said Robbie, adding a short “His words, not mine!” For security reasons. Add. Unlike the other royal mention of the night, even the anointed members of the crowd seemed to be tickled by Pitt. When the camera showed Prince William and Kate Middleton, their faces were covered with a huge grin.

Of course, the award ceremony season is not over yet – the Oscars are coming up this coming weekend (February 9th). After he wore a name tag at the nominees’ lunch last week, we expect Pitt to have a big end. We hope he wins in LA so we can hear another speech from him. And should he ever get bored, we suggest that he pursue a new career in the stand-up comedy.

