Brad Pitt’s mother wants him to marry Jennifer Aniston again?

Brad PittMother, Janerooted for him to marry Jennifer Aniston again? This is the wrong thing that drives one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop has learned that it is nonsense.

“Beaming Brad & Jen on the way to remarriage,” says the latest issue of National Enquirer, The accompanying article states that the ex-spouses are on their way to a “further journey to the altar” after their reunion at the SAG Awards last month. As generally reported, Pitt and Aniston were photographed behind the scenes at the award ceremony and hugged warmly.

“They feel the flow of love from the crowd – and for each other – and are now convinced that the goal is to get back together,” an alleged source told the magazine. “Jen’s close friends and family are overjoyed at what happened between Brad and Jen.” One of these friends is said to have been Courteney Cox, who “always thought they were soul mates and intended for each other,” said the suspect tipster.

However, no one is more excited about the (non-existent) romance than Pitt’s mother if you believe the outlet. “She wants her to marry again,” says the apparently wrong insider. “She loved Jen and hated Angie. They are all preparing for a new start! “

The tabloid report is based on the idea that Pitt and Aniston have sparked a romance again – which they don’t have. Repeats for both stars have told Gossip Cop countless times in which they are not together again. Trusted outlets like People Magazine have also confirmed that Pitt and Aniston are just friends. The exes crossed behind the scenes after winning both SAG Awards and exchanging congratulations. You are not in a love affair and certainly do not drive the way to remarriage.

Despite how ridiculous it all sounds, Gossip Cop I still contacted a source near Pitt that assures us that his mother won’t get him to marry Aniston again. In the past, we had to expose variations on this topic. The gossip media love to involve the actor’s mother in his love life.

Already in 2018, Gossip Cop forced the Enquirer’s sister, RadarOnline, to his knees because of the false claim that Pitt’s mother asked him to meet Aniston. Last year, Star – another sister publication – invented a story about Aniston’s reunion with Pitt’s mother. The tabloids have also brought a recurring plot about Pitt’s mother to war with Angelina Jolie. These articles aren’t quite as heinous as the fake ones with Pitt’s kids, but the tabloids should keep his mother from doing it too.

swell

Fernandez, Alexia. “Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston want nothing but happiness for each other,” says Source. People, January 22nd, 2020.

Schuster, Andrew. “Brad Pitt’s mother does NOT ask him to” return “despite alleging Jennifer Aniston.” Gossip Cop, February 23, 2018.

Schuster, Andrew. “Jennifer Aniston’s reunion with Brad Pitt’s mother?” Gossip Cop, March 15, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Brad Pitt’s mother has a showdown with Angelina Jolie?” Gossip Cop, December 17, 2019.