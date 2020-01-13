Brad Stevens ready for his All-Star voting moment

Given that nothing ever attracts Brad Stevens away from basketball, it is not surprising that the Celtics coach regards his role in All-Star voices as an illuminating change of pace.

Like his fellow NBA head coaches, Stevens will vote for seven All-Star reserves, except for his own players. As with everything he does, Stevens involves his employees in the process. That might not be the biggest NBA fan he knows – his son Brady.

“He is lobbying, but I am not listening to him,” said the Celtics coach. “Because I try to take it as seriously as I can. And our employees give me their own assessments, so I’ll go back to it. That is usually a nice dinner to get away from this daily routine of figuring out how to monitor the pin-down series of the next team. ”

Predictably, Stevens has a clear set of guidelines regarding his choices.

“So I just go on and look to the East and look at who I think (it deserves),” he said. “Of course I start with a few things from a statistical point of view, but then see how their teams play, whether they have won or not.

“And then the tiebreak is often my fear factor when we get ready to play against them. But usually it’s 10 or 12 people for those seven places. That doesn’t even mean that I can vote (Celtics players) – me can’t vote for ours. So good players don’t make it every year. And that’s just part of it. ”

For that reason, Stevens cannot get caught up too much in something that happens every year – players who ultimately become worthless.

“You’re always going to leave someone out, right? I just don’t know where to end it, it has to start, whatever,” Stevens said. “There are always more deserving guys. My message to all our boys is that it is much more important to play as an All-Star than to be called one. That’s just what it’s about. Something subjective, it is what it is. So just do your best. ”

Representatives in G-League are important

The problem with Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters – or another two-way contract player who is doing well with their NBA parent club and appeals to the imagination of the crowd – is that they are limited to just 45 days at the Celtics.

Although both along with Carsen Edwards, are currently with the Maine Red Claws, the need to save their NBA time can quickly decrease.

“They are not high on the days, and March 25 is the last day that those days are counted. So we have to be good from the point of view of days,” Stevens said. “You hold on to those days like gold in November and December , but as you get later, we can be a bit more liberal with it. ”

Moreover, for all three players there is currently more chance in the G-League.

“Yes. As many repetitions and game repetitions as possible,” Stevens said about Edwards. “Romeo (Langford) would be with him, but Romeo gets over this disease. So he will do a few exercises and we will see what we need from a body point of view. We want those guys to get as much playing time as possible, and in the middle of this play it can go back and forth more than we would like. But that is the goal now. ”

Poirier back

Vincent Poirier returned to the Celtics line-up on Monday-evening after missing 13 games due to a good tinkering operation. His timing was good, considering that Daniel Theis sat with a sore knee. Enes Kanter, 6-foot-10, began in the place of Theis.

“I’m the only seven-footer, so I can help,” Poirier said. “I’m just ready for the occasion. It can be (Monday), it can be two days or maybe in a week, but I am still ready for when the coach calls me. … I took that time not only to work on my basketball, but also to learn how to play the game, I saw the boys playing, the way they played defense and attack, I learned a lot from Theis and Kanter to see the positioning and everything and what they played. have done a great job in the game. In one way it was useful to get hurt. ”

Poirier also brought another elusive quality to the line-up.

“He’s the funniest man in the team, not close, he’s really hilarious,” Stevens said. “So he always brings great vibrancy when he is available and he is not available. My biggest thing is that he just hasn’t had an opportunity yet and he is a man who can run to the edge, he is a man who makes pace in it game, he plays defensively with his arms out, he is tall, he stops the ball by the rim.

“It’s just a matter of getting used to it and we have other good players. So I certainly don’t hesitate to play him for long pieces. (Monday) he won’t be cleared up for that. It will be minutes at best, because he just has nothing done. Usually you want to practice or practice a few. He did (Sunday) group workouts, so that was enough to be available for five to ten minutes if needed. ”