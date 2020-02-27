Bradenton man arrested after hit-and-run that killed moped rider

By
Nellie McDonald
-
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a moped rider in Bradenton on Wednesday, troopers said.

Around 11: 25 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash at the intersection of 9th St. East and 301 Boulevard East.

According to the report, Ralphie Moreno was traveling north on 9th Street on his moped while Osvin Velasquez and a passenger were traveling in the opposite direction in a Ford F150.

Velasquez tried to turn onto 301 and hit Moreno’s moped. But he did not stop and continued east on the highway, the report said.

Moreno suffered serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at Manatee Memorial Hospital, according to the report.

The FHP said a Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy “followed the debris trail” and found Velasquez and his 33-year-old passenger parked in front of a business on 301.

Velasquez was arrested for hit-and-run involving death, no valid Driver License and no vehicle insurance, authorities said. He was also cited for causing the crash.

