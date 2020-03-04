bradenton-man-dies-after-shootout-with-deputies,-officials-say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton man has died nearly one week after he was wounded in a shootout with deputies, authorities said.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Ceceil Truelove died of his injuries on Wednesday, and that an investigation into his death was ongoing.

According to the sheriff’s office, Truelove was wanted by the FBI and FDLE on federal indictments.

On Feb. 27, he was shot and killed by deputies in the 1800 block of 47th Terrace East.

The sheriff’s office said they learned earlier that day that Truelove could be in the area and was considered dangerous.

Deputies later responded to reports of a suspicious person and vehicle at a FedEx warehouse and saw Truelove leaving the woods nearby.

Deputies said Truelove refused to show his hands, then he pulled out a handgun and started shooting.

Two deputies returned fire and hit Truelove with multiple rounds. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Truelove was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery, authorities said. He died five days later.

Both deputies were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings, according to the sheriff’s office. Their names have not been released.

Further information was not immediately available.

