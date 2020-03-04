bradenton-police-k-9-retires-and-receives-heartwarming-send-off

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton Police Department K-9 Riggs is retiring and got a heartwarming sendoff from the department.
The police department posted a video of Riggs’ last day on the job, which can be seen above.
Riggs was a member of the department for seven years and will be enjoying retirement with his handler, Bradenton Police Officer Palmer according to the department’s Facebook page.
