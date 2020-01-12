Bradley Beal can return from an injury against Utah Jazz

Loading...

In the Washington Wizards practice session on Saturday, head coach Scott Brooks confirmed with the media that the team hit by injuries could see some faces coming back on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, including the All-Star Bradley Beal of equipment.

The Utah Jazz faces the Washington Wizards in a primetime NBA collision: watch live in the Sky Sports Arena on Sundays at 8:30 PM.

Brooks said, “Everyone has practiced. Troy Brown is probably a game-time decision. Brad is the same. We’d like both of you back, but we’re not going to get them out until they’re all done.” “

After going through the attack and defense exercises of the team, Beal spoke about the injury. He said, “It’s better. I checked everything today and felt good.

“I don’t sit down unless something is wrong. I can barely make my teeth feel, but selfish, I had to think about myself and the future here, and think about recovery. I don’t want to go backgame and therefore lose the next four or five “

Coach Brooks believes that Beal’s return can unlock other aspects of team performance. He said, “Isaiah Thomas has played better with Brad on the floor. Brad has now been out seven or eight games and coincides with IT shooting problems. We need two good shipowners to beat Utah.”

