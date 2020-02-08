Bradley Beal lifts wizards past Mavericks with last-second layup

WASHINGTON – Bradley Beal’s last catch up brought the Dallas Mavericks another loss without Luka Doncic.

They felt that things had slipped away before.

Beal put on 29 points 0.2 seconds before the end and secured the Washington Wizards a 119:11 victory over Dallas on Friday night, which has lost three out of five points since Doncic went out with a sprained right ankle.

The Mavericks made 14 sales, which turned into 23 Wizards points, and some of them themselves were not defensive because Kristaps Porzingis got into bad trouble.

“The game was consistently lost,” said Dallas coach Rick Carlisle. “We had too many misunderstandings and it was a buildup of defensive errors over 47 minutes and 58.2 seconds or whatever that led to it. Simply very disappointing. “

Beal’s exploits came after Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. pulled a block foul and made one of two free throws 1.8 seconds before the end.

“He read the defense really well and it’s a great game, a good screen, a good ending,” said Scott Brooks, Washington coach.

Beal dropped a point under 30 in an eight consecutive game, but felt great about getting the Wizards (18-32) to the edge of a playoff position in the Eastern Conference. You are three games back from the eighth seed.

“It just meant a lot to win at the end of the day,” said Beal, who was 11 out of 28 out of the field. “We have four or five home games before the break. We can take full advantage of it and sit right in the playoff picture.”

Washington made 19 out of 38 3-pointers. Davis Bertans was responsible for five of them and ended the race with 20 points.

Rui Hachimura, rookie attacker of the wizards, brought Porzingis into trouble and ended the Mavericks Center with 17 points. Gonzaga University’s product added six rebounds, two blocks, and an assist in almost 29 minutes.

Porzingis, who played two nights after a broken nose without a protective face mask, took fifth place at the beginning of the fourth quarter and had eleven points in just 21:16.

Raptors 115, Pacers 106

In Indianapolis, the short-handed Raptors used another late attack two days after their 19-point deficit to extend their franchise record win, to withdraw from Indiana for the 13th consecutive time.

Serge Ibaka scored 22 points and got 10 rebounds to help the Raptors reach their perfect goal for at least one more day. Fred VanVleet added 20 points and seven assists.

76ers 119, Grizzlies 107

In Philadelphia, Furkan Korkmaz posted a career high of 34 points, including 7 out of 9 from the 3-point range, Ben Simmons added 22 points and 10 assists, and the hosts lost in four games by defeating Memphis.

For the Grizzlies, Yuta Watanabe had nine points in just under 12 minutes of play.

In other games

Celtics 112, Hawks 107

Donner 108, piston 101

Suns 127, missiles 91

Kings 105, heat 97

Jazz 117, Trail Blazers 114