Bradley Beal & # 39; pissed off & # 39; in the NBA All-Star snub – Up Newsinfo

When Bradley Beal could not hide the anger about being thrown away in the NBA stars.

The double All-Star was overlooked when the reserve list was unveiled on Thursday. The Washington Wizards guard joined the Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker as a notable absence.

When asked about the case after Wizards victory 121-107 over the Charlotte Hornets, Beal did not retreat.

“I’m a little upset about that,” he told NBC Sports Washington. “I know how I am, (so) I really expected something.

“It’s disrespectful, but the real ones know it (I am an All-Star). I will continue to participate. I will definitely try to get my team to the playoffs.”

Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, jumped in Beal’s defense and quoted the player’s loyalty to the Wizards after he signed a new deal for the season.

“It’s very frustrating and disappointing for a man to mention historical numbers, and he made the conscious decision this summer to stay on track and play with great leadership to build something in Washington, instead of jumping the boat to take an easier path, “he said. Bartelstein told the ESPN.

Statistics show that Beal has a solid argument to be included, with his average of 28.7 points per game, putting him in sixth place. He beat that average against the Hornets and added 34 points with nine rebounds and nine assists.

Beal’s fiancé, Kamiah Adams, quoted those statistics on Thursday in an angry appearance in the Wizards post-game program. He was also offended when Atlanta Hawk’s guard Trae Young was a selection of stars.

“It’s a joke for me. I’m not taking the game (from Young). I’ve been watching him since he was in AAU when Brad’s AAU team played against him, but he’s playing basketball,” said Adams, a transcript tweeted by The Athletic.