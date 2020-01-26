Bradley Cooper invited Ana De Armas to dinner?

Bradley Cooper have not invited Ana de Armas for dinner, despite a false tabloid report. No romance develops between the two stars. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

Last week, Gossip Cop the National Enquirer for falsely claiming that Cooper “got the Cuban actress who last appeared in Knives Out” in motion. The story came about after they were seen chatting at the AFI Awards lunch. A source near Cooper assured us the story was fake and explained that de Armas simply said “hello” to the actor she worked with on War Dogs 2016.

Unfortunately, OKAY! has decided to escalate the scenario with more fiction. A so-called “viewer” tells the magazine that Cooper practically “drooled” over the actress during her brief interaction. “Ana laughed a lot and Bradley had a big grin on his face,” adds the alleged source. “He even blushed! His cheeks looked a little flushed. “

The unknown insider goes on to say that Cooper was “blown away” by the actress’s looks and talent when he was working on War Dogs with her, but their relationship remained platonic because he was with Irina Shayk at the time. “But now the coast is free for him to make a move,” added the suspected tipster. “He likes Ana very much. It is very fun and open. Bradley has already invited her to dinner to catch up with her. “

The wrong story of the tabloid is a continuation of a fake story that Gossip Cop already corrected. There are also many holes in this latest article. Cooper will spend the next few months in Toronto, where he is shooting the upcoming film Nightmare Alley. Production of the thriller started last week. When and where does this supposed “dinner” with de Armas take place? The actor, who lives in New York, never invited the actress to a meal. A person near the actor confirms that this new take on the subject is more nonsense.

It should be noted, OK! spends a lot of time inventing stories about the actor’s love life. Just last month Gossip Cop I blew up the tabloid because I mistakenly claimed that Sienna Miller was dating Cooper with her friends. In reality, the actor focuses on the work and upbringing of his two-year-old daughter.

Of course, the tabloid has also published a number of false reports regarding Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga. In March 2019 Gossip Cop exclaimed the magazine for falsely reporting that Cooper and Gaga became engaged and contracted. The tabloid clearly knows nothing about the private life of the actor.

swell

Schuster, Andrew. “Bradley Cooper opts for Ana De Armas?” Gossip Cop, January 15, 2020.

Goulart, Alyssa. “Maybe you can watch Bradley Cooper filming in Toronto in the next few months.” Narcity, January 14, 2020.

Schuster, Andrew. “Bradley Cooper founded on Sienna Miller dates?” Gossip Cop, December 7, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga looking for house in Los Angeles, engaged?” Gossip Cop, March 20, 2019.