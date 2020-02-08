Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk ‘Bury The Hatchet’ after months of struggle?

To have Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk recently buried the hatchet after months of fighting after its split? One of the tabloids reports. Gossip Cop has learned that the story is not true.

According to In contact, Cooper and Shayk had been at war after their separation in June last year, which made it difficult to raise her 3-year-old daughter. “Irina couldn’t get over the fact that Bradley dumped her,” says an alleged source for the magazine. “She hoped for an engagement, a wedding, more children.” It should be noted that the details of the ex-couple’s separation have been kept secret and there is no evidence to suggest that Cooper would have simply “released” them.

Of course, the unreliable outlet Lady Gaga takes into account and says Shayk “was still thrilled by reports that Bradley was in love with his co-star A Star Is Born.” mere “reports”. This is the same magazine that insisted last June that Cooper and Gaga have a baby together. The former co-stars have never been romantically involved.

Nevertheless, the alleged insider continues: “There were times when Irina didn’t even want to see him and was gifted by a handler (her daughter) when it was his turn to have her. It took months for her to find out that it’s better for her to deal with Bradley directly and to educate herself in a friendly manner rather than an enemy. “

The tabloid article is simply incorrect. Very shortly after the exes split last June, People magazine – a trusted source for celebrity news – reported that Cooper and Shayk were on the same page in raising their daughter together. The store found that the former couple were still “spending time together as a family” and wanted their little girl to “live a normal life.” Cooper and Shayk found their shared upbringing dynamics almost immediately after the separation. There were no fights.

Here’s what really seems to be happening. Last week Cooper and Shayk reunited for the first time in seven months. They both attended the BAFTAs 2020 and even posed for a photo at an after party that they had sponsored. In Touch was not satisfied with the simple explanation that they are friendly exes. Instead, the tabloid invented a story about false tensions that preceded the hatchet’s burial. A source close to the situation tells us that the magazine’s article is fully authored.

Shayk told British Vogue last month that she and Cooper were “very happy to experience what we had together.” It is clear that the supermodel never resented her ex. Whatever led to their split was much less dramatic than the tabloids suggested.

Touch is also known for inventing stories about the actor’s love life. Last September, the publication tried to create a false romance between Cooper and Angelina Jolie. In December, the magazine said Cooper and Anna Wintour were “more than friends”. The tabloid is less than trustworthy.

swell

Schuster, Andrew. “Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, who has a baby together?” Gossip Cop, June 26, 2019.

Falcone, Dana Rose. “Irina Shayk’s” number one “is her daughter after Bradley Cooper split up.” People, June 12, 2019.

Belfiore, Emily. “Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reunited 7 months after the split.” E! News, February 3rd, 2020.

“Irina Shayk on Hollywood separations, single mother and gender.” British Vogue January 27th 2020.

Schuster, Andrew. “Angelina Jolie” On Mission “with Bradley Cooper?” Gossip Cop, September 5, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Bradley Cooper and Anna Wintour” More Than Friends “?” Gossip Cop, December 22, 2019.