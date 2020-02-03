Bradley Cooper, Katie Holmes Hidden?

To have Bradley Cooper and Katie Holmes secretly out for months? That is the wrong story in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can confirm that this is not the case.

“Katie & Bradley: Undercover Lovers” says the latest issue of northwest, According to the outlet, the two stars developed a romance after crossing paths in New York City. “They live just a few blocks apart and one day meet in their local café,” an anonymous source told the magazine. “You talked like famous people do. Katie later told some friends that he had asked for their number but hadn’t expected it. “

The tabloid goes on to say that Cooper called Holmes a few days later and “in the three months since then, romance has blossomed.” , So they both like it. In Manhattan, flying under the radar is easy if you want to. “It may be easier than in Los Angeles, but if Cooper and Holmes were in Manhattan for three months – it’s almost impossible that they wouldn’t have been soiled. In fact, both stars are often photographed with their daughters on outings in New York. They weren’t seen together.

“The fact that they have both daughters is one of the things they ignored,” added the apparently wrong tipster. “Bradley has already met (Holmes’ daughter) Suri, but so far Katie has only introduced him as a friend. She doesn’t want to rush it – but she admits that she thinks Bradley is ridiculously attractive.”

The unidentified “source” then pretends to know how Cooper and Holmes’ exes will feel when they find out that the two are together. “Lady Gaga and Irina (Shayk) will be shocked. Gaga expected Bradley to mix with her when he dropped Irina. “Of course, this statement is just a fiction, since Cooper and Gaga have never been romantically involved. The same “insider” somehow knows how Jamie Foxx will react and says he’ll be upset because he recently “decided he (Holmes) wants to go back”.

The tabloid article is based on the word of an incomprehensible “source” Gossip Cop Contact Holmes’ spokesman, who assures us that she’s not with Cooper. The actress’ representative, who is able to speak for her, no doubt tells us: “You don’t know each other.” It’s actually a picture of Cooper and Shayk kissing in New Jersey in 2015.

NW invents a lot of fiction about both stars, so it is not surprising that they are connected. Already in November Gossip Cop the magazine for the false claim that Gaga was pregnant with Cooper’s baby. This story was clearly ridiculous. In the same month, it was said that Holmes was pregnant and that the baby belonged to either Foxx or Justin Theroux, another New York actor with whom she had never been. The actress does not expect a child. The tabloid throws a lot of nonsense against the wall, but nobody gets stuck.