[Bradley Cooper, Renée Zellweger Experienced A Sleepover Just after The Oscars?]

(Getty Images)

Did Bradley Cooper and Renée Zellweger truly have a magic formula sleepover just after the Oscars earlier this thirty day period? That is the absurd assert in just one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can debunk the story.

The two stars dated from 2009 to 2011 right before ending their romance, but had a friendly reunion at the Academy Awards when they have been photographed chatting jointly. Woman’s Day has determined to make a insane narrative out of their temporary encounter at an awards exhibit. Describing Cooper and Zellweger’s operate-in as a “intimate reconnection,” a intended supply suggests, “Renée later told good friends it was up there with winning the Oscar. Converse about almost everything happening all at once! She has always considered of Bradley as the one that received absent.”

The unfamiliar supply continues, “Renée and Bradley have seriously only spied each individual other sporadically in excess of the past handful of many years and she was understandably nervous about viewing him at the awards. But Bradley went to say hi as quickly as he could and instructed her he was so in awe of her performance in Judy that he’d watched it twice. Renée genuinely appreciated his kindness and admitted afterwards she experienced stomach flutters as shortly as she noticed him technique.”

From there, the nameless insider insists that Cooper begun “flirting” with Zellweger at an Oscars afterparty “to take a look at the drinking water,” and the actress was “certainly receptive” to his charms. “Things grew to become extremely flirtatious as the night went on. Renée went again to Bradley’s Pacific Palisades mansion and apparently they stayed up talking until eventually 4am. She was on a high the following working day and informed buddies that Bradley’s adamant he’s a modified gentleman and wishes to decide on up exactly where they still left off.”

The tabloid’s posting is a complete work of fiction primarily based on a one image of the two stars chatting. Final week, Gossip Cop busted Alright! for falsely professing Cooper and Zellweger had been secretly relationship yet again. That story was also invented immediately after the pair was photographed with each other. Zellweger’s spokesperson laughed off the premise, even though a resource shut to Cooper certain us the two merely greeted just about every other at the Oscars. No romance has been rekindled. We ran this most recent storyline by our dependable resources, who assure us there was no solution sleepover subsequent the Academy Awards.

It should really be mentioned, Woman’s Day can make up so lots of tales about Zellweger’s love life that it is dropping keep track of. In December, the outlet insisted Zellweger was producing a romance with Colin Firth. The pursuing thirty day period, the tabloid said Zellweger was in a adore triangle with Firth and Tom Cruise. The tabloid has now dropped that insane situation in favor of this new just one involving Cooper. It’s all nonsense.