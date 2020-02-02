Bradley Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk spilled the beans as a single mother

Bradley Cooper is always in the news, either because he’s raving about a movie or being praised by a co-star. It was only a few weeks ago when his colleague Brad Pitt Cooper publicly thanked him for helping him sober.

From Bradley to yourself

Then there is the other, not as positive stuff as Cooper’s separation from his child’s mother. Irina Shayk is a model and now sees herself as a single mother.

“It is difficult to find a balance between a single mother and a working woman and a carer,” Shayk told Vogue in the UK.

Overcome Gaga!

Via: elle.com

Despite the rumors that Cooper left Shayk after his romantic time on the screen with Lady Gaga, Shayk is a real love story.

Shayk sees her time with Cooper as “happy” and they will be bound for a lifetime if they raise their daughter, now only three.

See also: 10 women Bradley Cooper dated (10 who wouldn’t dare)

Shayk breaks her silence

Via: lifeandstylemag.com

As someone who generally keeps their personal affairs a secret, it’s surprising to hear from Shayk. Maybe she just wanted to make the record clear when she left her ex and opened the door to the next chapter of her life.

“Life without B is new territory,” she says. They were together for four years, so an adjustment period is perfectly understandable.

Cooper just has to be grateful that Shayk didn’t have anything to worry about him!

Next: 20 photos of Irina Shayk that will make Bradley Cooper miss her

Gwen Stefanie and Blake Shelton fans don’t all love their duet