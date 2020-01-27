Bradley Roby can bridge the Houston Texans youth movement in secondary education

TAMPA, Florida – December 21: Bradley Roby # 21 of the Houston Texans celebrates with his teammates Johnathan Joseph # 24 and Carlos Hyde # 23 after an interception in the first quarter of a soccer game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar / Getty Images)

Bradley Roby could be part of the future of secondary education if he signs again with the Houston Texans in this upcoming free agency.

The Houston Texans were in a rebuilding phase last season when Kareem Jackson, Kevin Johnson and tyrant Mathieu changed teams. Bradley Roby’s new addition to the volunteers was a significant step at the time when the Texans were changing what they saw in the cornerbacks.

The Texans were looking for a versatile defender who could compete with large, physically-owned receivers, or fast vertical receivers with rapid advancement. Roby embodied these qualities at the age of 27 when he followed the best receiver and showed that he could keep up with the league’s faster receivers step by step towards the end of the regular season.

Roby should be one of the priorities for Texans in the off-season, not only because of its ability to cover different types of receivers, but also because of its versatility to play outside or in the slot as a cornerback.

Roby signed a $ 10 million contract for a year with the option of staying on the team and building the bridge to the Texas youth movement in secondary education.

He could play a role similar to his potential predecessor, Johnathan Joseph, when he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011.

Joseph and Roby are expected to have a free hand, but the Texans would benefit if they kept the latter over the former, since the current structure is already established in the long run.

Joseph is reaching the end of his career at 35 and his game will decrease due to the wear and tear he has accumulated in the league in 14 years.

The Texans could use a young veteran like Roby in secondary school who can train the returning group of cornerbacks for the 2020 season and can be an important part of the advancing defense.