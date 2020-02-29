[bradley-wilcox,-josh-lupia-lined-up-for-‘rdy-two-roar’-on-could-two-in-hamilton]

RINGSIDE 29/02/2020

3 Lions Promotions (TLP) is happy to announce the addition of Bradley “The Truth” Wilcox (nine–, 4KOs) of Hamilton and Josh Lupia (5–, 5KOs) of Niagara Falls to the lineup for “Rdy 2 Roar” on Saturday, May well two, at the Hamilton Conference Centre.

Wilcox was ready for his very first title shot back again in September, only to have his opponent withdrawn for health-related safety measures. Lupia was a adorned novice and remains undefeated as a experienced. The card is headlined by Bradley’s brother Jessie “Roc” Wilcox (15–2, 9KOs) versus an opponent TBA.

Bradley Wilcox is just one of the fastest rising lightweights in North The united states, accumulating an amazing 9 victories in just above two decades. Again in September, “The Truth” scored a close to shutout final decision in excess of previous-minute substitute Domingo Vazquez (7-4-, 2KOs) of Mexico, demonstrating maturity nicely beyond his 25 decades. For 2020, Wilcox’s sights are firmly set on a Canadian championship, potentially as shortly as this summer. A win in Hamilton, having said that, is vital for title talks to continue on.

Welterweight Josh Lupia is an undefeated electric power-puncher with an amateur pedigree to boot. As a qualified, Lupia has stopped all five of his opponents inside of the distance. In November, the large-handed technician did what his rivals could not, starting to be the initial guy to stop Edgar Enrique Martinez (3-3-, 2KOs). In a division stacked with expertise, the 22 yr old Lupia is by now a really serious threat to Canada’s top rated expertise.

In the key function, Hamilton struggle lovers will be addressed to the triumphant return of hometown hero Jessie “Roc” Wilcox (15–two, 9KOs) versus an opponent TBA. Wilcox was lately the co-most important occasion for Rozicki-Reznicek in Sydney, Nova Scotia, boxing his way to an 8 spherical unanimous final decision more than Luis Montelongo (12-8-, 3KOs) of Mexico.

Hot off a spectacular TKO3 get more than Vladimir Reznicek (9-3-two, 4KOs) of Prague earlier this month, Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (12–, 12KOs) of Sydney Forks, Nova Scotia, flips roles with Wilcox for Hamilton, serving as the co-main party of the evening.

The undercard will also capabilities “Ruthless” Carolyn Redmond (3–, 2KOs) of Guelph, Ontario, contemporary off a TKO4 gain about the moment-defeated Karina Rodriguez (3-2-one, 2KOs) of Mexico previously this thirty day period in Nova Scotia, as well as the return of undefeated middleweight Antonio Napolitano (five–, 3KOs) of St. Catherines, Ontario, preventing for the 1st time considering that his . gorgeous knockout above Kenny Chery (two-four-, 1KOs) late final calendar year.

The complete undercard, such as added fights, will be declared in the coming times.

