braga-vs-rangers-commentary:-stay-europa-league-coverage-as-steven-gerrard’s-males-glimpse-to-get-occupation-completed

Rangers will be looking to get the occupation accomplished versus Braga tonight and development in the Europa League.

Steven Gerrard’s facet staged a spectacular comeback in their Round of 32 initially leg at Ibrox previous week, coming from two down to get 3-2.

Getty Images – Getty Steven Gerrard’s Rangers consider on Braga in the Europa League this afternoon

The Scots now head to Portugal for the return match with a put in the very last 16 up for grabs.

Rangers drew 2-two at St Johnstone on Sunday and the Scottish Premiership title now appears to be like past them.

Gerrard and co will be keen to maintain their European journey likely and see off Braga tonight.

Braga vs Rangers : Date and kick-off time

The Round of 32 next leg will just take position on Wednesday, February 26 and will kick off at 5pm Uk time.

The match will be held at Estadio Municipal de Braga.

It is remaining played on Wednesday owing to protection good reasons as nearby Porto also actively playing at household this 7 days.

Braga vs Rangers : How to pay attention

Entire protection from Portugal will be are living on talkSPORT 2, with our coverage beginning at 5pm.

Ian Danter and Adrian Clarke will provide you all the create-up and are living motion.

To tune in, just click right here for the are living stream or click on the radio player down below.

You can also pay attention as a result of the talkSPORT App, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For additional info about how to listen Are living on talkSPORT click in this article.

Braga vs Rangers : Group information

Braga: Matheus Magalhaes, Bruno Viana, Carmo, Raul Silva, Ricardo Esgaio, Trincao, Fransergio, Joao Palhinha, Nuno Sequeira, Ricardo Horta, Paulinho.

Subs: Vitor Tormena, Ruiz, Tiago Sa, Andre Horta, Joao Novais, Rui Fonte, Galeno.

Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Edmundson, Barisic, Arfield, Davis, Jack, Hagi, Kamberi, Kent.

Subs: Ojo, Foderingham, Halliday, Aribo, Kamara, Katic, Stewart.

Referee: Andreas Ekberg