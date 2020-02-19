[brahms:-the-boy-2-clip:-enjoy-day-goes-terribly-mistaken]

Brahms: The Boy two clip: play date goes terribly incorrect

STXfilms has introduced a new clip from director William Brent Bell’s approaching supernatural horror sequel Brahms: The Boy II, that includes the titular doll as he manipulates Christopher Convery’s Jude into allowing his bully get terribly damage. Also starring Katie Holmes (Batman Begins), the movie will have its theatrical release this Friday. Verify out the online video in the participant down below! (via Bloody Disgusting)

Unaware of the terrifying background of Heelshire Mansion, a youthful loved ones moves into a visitor dwelling on the estate wherever their younger son shortly will make an unsettling new mate, an eerily everyday living-like doll he phone calls Brahms.

The STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment characteristic stars Katie Holmes (Batman Commences) as Liza, Christopher Convery (Gotham) as Jude, Owain Yeoman (The Belko Knowledge) as Sean and Ralph Ineson (The Witch) as Joseph.

Brahms: The Boy II is directed by William Brent Bell (The Boy, Wer, The Devil Inside of) and published by Stacey Menear (The Boy). Producers include things like Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Eric Reid, Gary Lucchesi, and Richard Wright in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa, and Roy Lee.

