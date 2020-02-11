Brahms: The Boy 2 National Make a Friend Day trailer

To celebrate the National Make a Friend Day, STXfilms has released the second and last trailer for Brahms: The boy 2With Katie Holmes (Batman starts) and Christopher Convery (Gotham). You can now watch the final trailer in the player below!

Without knowing the terrible story of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate, where their little son will soon find a troubling new friend, an incredibly lifelike doll he calls Brahms.

The STXfilms and Lakeshore entertainment feature also stars Owain Yeoman (The Belko experience) and Ralph Ineson (The witch). The film is directed by William Brent Bell (boy. We are. The devil inside) and written by Stacey Menear (boy).

Producers include Tom Rosenberg from Lakeshore, Eric Reid, Gary Lucchesi and Richard Wright as well as Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee.

Brahms: The boy II will debut in theaters on February 21.