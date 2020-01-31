Brain injuries in Iraq highlight unseen war wounds, although Trump dismisses them as a mere “headache.”

WASHINGTON – The spotlight on American troops’ brain injuries in Iraq in January is an example of the US’s episodic attention to this invisible war injury, which has hit hundreds of thousands in the past two decades but is still not fully understood.

Unlike physical wounds such as burns or limb loss, traumatic brain injuries are not obvious and the diagnosis can take some time. The full impact – physical and mental – may not be apparent for some time as studies have shown links between TBI and mental health problems. They cannot be dismissed as a mere “headache” – the word President Donald Trump used when he said that the injuries to Iraqi troops were not necessarily serious.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and veteran of the struggle in Iraq and Afghanistan, told reporters on Thursday that the number of members of the Iranian military who were diagnosed with TBI following the Iranian January 8 missile attack in Iraq Meanwhile, past 50 has risen earlier this week, though he hasn’t provided a specific number. Milley said all are classified as “minor” injuries, but in some cases the troops are monitored “for the rest of their lives”.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper spoke to Milley about the Pentagon’s intensive search for ways to prevent brain injuries on the battlefield and to improve diagnosis and treatment. Milley said that in some cases, the symptoms of TBI may not be seen for a year or two after the Iranian missile attack on an air base in Iraq on January 8.

“We are at an early stage of diagnosis and therapy for these troops,” said Milley.

William Schmitz, national commander of the veterans of the foreign wars, warned the Trump administration last week not to take the TBI issue lightly.

“TBI is known to cause depression, memory loss, severe headaches, dizziness and fatigue,” sometimes with long-term effects, “he said, urging Trump to apologize for his” misguided remarks. “

MP Bill Pascrell Jr., a New Jersey Democrat and founder of the Congressional Brain Injury Task Force, accused Trump of “showing a clear lack of understanding of the devastating effects of brain injuries”.

When it became known earlier this week that the number of TBI cases in Iraq had risen to 50, the Pentagon said that more could become known later. No one was killed in the rocket attack, which was an attempt by Iran to avenge the murder of Qassem Soleimani, its most powerful general and leader of the paramilitary Quds Force, in an American drone attack in Baghdad.

Details of the injuries in the US have not been released, although the Pentagon said Tuesday that 31 of the 50 people diagnosed with traumatic brain injury have recovered enough to restart their work. The severity of the other cases has not been disclosed.

The Pentagon announced the first confirmed cases more than a week after the Iranian attack. At that time there were 11 cases. The issue of American casualties grew in importance at the time of the Iran strike, as the extent of the damage was seen as an impact on the US decision to counterattack and wage war with Iran. Trump did not want to retaliate, and the Iranians said their strike was sufficient for the time being.

Attention to TBI for the US military began in the early years after the invasion of Iraq in 2003 with the overthrow of President Saddam Hussein. His death led to an uprising that mistaken the Americans for raw but devastating street bombs. Survivors often suffered not only severe physical wounds, but also injuries that, along with psychological trauma, became known as invisible wounds of war.

“For generations, traumatic brain injuries on the battlefield have not been understood and often rejected,” said Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire democrat.

The injuries were often partially dismissed because the problem was not fully understood, although the Pentagon focused on the problem in the early 1990s when it introduced a head injury program that became what is now Defense and Veteran’s Brain Injury Center. As part of its work, the center provides published reviews of studies related to TBI, including relationships between serious TBI and behavioral problems such as alcohol abuse and suicide.

A study published earlier this month by health researchers from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst concluded that military personnel with moderate or severe TBI suffer from mental disorders more often than people with other serious injuries.

Concerns about TBI have recently raised questions about whether members of the military could suffer long-term health problems, such as training with artillery and shoulder missiles.

“We find that even a slight explosion can cause long-term, life-changing health problems,” said Riyi Shi, professor of neuroscience and biomedical engineering at Purdue University.

A study by the federally funded RAND Corp. 2018 showed a lack of research and understanding of possible damage to the nervous system from repeated exposure to these explosions at a lower level. In the same year, the Center for a New American Security, a Washington think tank, published a study calling on the Pentagon to run an explosion monitoring program to monitor, record, and record explosion pressure data for “every soldier in training or combat.” care that is likely to be in a position where he or she may be subject to explosion. “This should include brain imaging of soldiers exposed to explosions as part of the study to better understand how explosions affect the brain.

