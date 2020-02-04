Brainlabs is preparing to buy and buying the SEO agency Distilled

The digital marketing company Brainlabs lays the foundation for building a global integrated agency.

Last Friday (January 31st) a deal was taken over to take over the SEO agency Distilled. Brainlabs CEO Daniel Gilbert said the company plans to make another 10 to 15 acquisitions over the next two or three years.

The goal is to integrate Distilled and all the companies that join to form teams of marketing professionals tailored to the client’s needs, rather than creating a typical holding structure in which the work is divided among the agencies is.

“Our engine is to perform data, creative, technology and channel tests within certain customer teams and to interact with each other,” Gilbert told The Drum.

Brainlabs is looking for more opportunities in a challenging time for digital marketing. The expiry of cookies and third-party regulations such as GDPR and CCPA has forced marketers to rethink the use of consumer data.

According to Gilbert, marketers are required by law to use higher quality data, and third-party cookies are already an “inferior measurement method” given the complex buying process.

“We have seen far too much concealment of tech platforms as this infinitely complex variety of possibilities,” said Gilbert.

The shift in the industry to better data practices seems to be a boon for walled gardens like Google, a company whose search platform and ubiquitous registrations provide it with first-party data.

According to Gilbert, SEO is only one channel of the overall mix, but it’s important to be able to manage the growing walled gardens, especially Google.

“It is now our job to navigate these walled gardens to act as effective marketers across them …” said Gilbert. “To a certain extent, this completes our offer within a specific walled garden.”

Financial details of the transaction have not been released.

Will Critchlow, managing director of Distilled, remains with Brainlabs as an SEO partner. He will lead the strategy for SEO as a new product line and will lead SearchLove, Distilled’s search-related conference.

Brainlabs was founded in 2012 and employs around 250 people. The company now has offices in London, New York, Austin and Seattle and is focused on expanding its US business.

Destilled will outsource its A / B test product SearchPilot as an independently managed company. Of the 40 Distilled employees, 12 remain with SearchPilot. The rest move to brainlabs.

,