‘Braised bacon’ is a picture full of navigation history

A young woman walked into the Beijing lounge with a scarf on each shoulder. She was about to ask her favorite husband to bring her on vacation, but what he was experiencing outside the bath. In desperation, she asked him if he was trying to wash his hair. There is no answer. She quickly realized he wasn’t moving and was taking a pulse — but he didn’t have a son. He is dead.

The first few pages of Yu Yu’s autobiography, Braised Pig, sounds like the beginning of a home fire. There is a dead husband. An interesting park. And the woman who stated that although she was surprised by the unexpected death, was not happy with her marriage to begin with. “He betrayed her,” Yu wrote. The woman. The promise he made to her was disrespected. ”

But while she was waiting for the ambulance, Jia Jia, who was shocked by the news, discovered a picture of a fisherman on a piece of paper left near the bath. She remembers her husband who revealed the creation on a trip to Tibet – she was shown in a dream. Jia Jia doesn’t know that yet, but the show will take miles away, transforming what she knows to be true about herself. It is this skill that is changing Braised pig in original and electronic storytelling – which does not fit well into any of the genres.

As Jia Jia gathers her own things, she wonders how she separates herself and makes her husband happy. She had always been an artist, but her husband forbade her to pursue her passion and art. Now she can explore these desires, even though she means she is not alone. Only Jia Jia feels in a divorce apparently not a new thing, and is made by isolating Yu, just like a dream. While sitting at a restaurant by herself, Jia Jia watches the couple nearby as they talk, then check out their dinner. “He bows down, my eyes are closed. He listens to their silence and longs to be this,” Yu wrote.

Another author perhaps he chose to follow a widow on the path to love after loss. But Yu, 28, who was born and raised in Beijing, cleverly decided he would not. Instead, she uses something 30-Jia Jia as a way to explore the concerns of modern woman life. Although Jia Jia wants to find love again, this is only a small part of the story; Yu is not afraid to express isolation as a situation that does not need to be solved or changed. As she distanced herself from her love efforts, Yu left her room in search of more material things: discovering the secret behind the painting she found near her husband’s body.

Related Articles

The design of this complex, complicated figure shows the character. Yu’s language is safe but she surrenders as she pretends to force Jia Jia to learn the origins of the painting, leading her on her journey to Tibet. There, she is pressured to think about why she feels connected to this scary picture – which reminds her of a person she always tries to forget.

There are some images that make us drowsy, it is impossible to avoid them. For Jia Jia, she is the origin of the man who fish, but she insists on the past, which interrupts her attendance. A Braised Pig, Yu asked quick questions about why we are adapting at those times – and how they can relate to the company we love.

Get Brief. Sign up to receive the great stories you need to know now.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Annabel Gutterman at prophecy.gutterman@time.com.

.