[Braithwaite claims he will not clean his package immediately after Messi hug]

Image by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Photos

The striker is joyful to engage in with the GOAT at Barcelona

New Barcelona signing Martin Braithwaite was a really joyful guy on Saturday after generating his debut for his new club in the 5- get above Eibar at the Camp Nou.

The Denmark global arrived off the bench for the very last 20 minutes and make an perception on his to start with outing for the Catalan giants.

Braithwaite set up Lionel Messi for his fourth objective of the match and also had a hand in Barca’s fifth purpose scored by Arthur.

Speaking following the whole-time whistle Braithwaite joked that he didn’t want to clean his shirt just after earning a GOAT hug.

“I won’t wash my dresses following I hugged Messi. I’m pretty content to have offered my 1st assist to Leo,” he explained. “It was an incredible debut, a aspiration appear correct. When the mentor named me to heat up I was a little bit nervous but wanting forward to obtaining on. Many thanks to the enthusiasts for this reception.” Supply | Sport

It was a wonderful start out to existence from Braithwaite, especially as his signing has been commonly derided. He’s not eligible to perform versus Napoli in midweek but could attribute in opposition to Serious Madrid future time out in La Liga.