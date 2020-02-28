[Braithwaite: If soccer ended up a religion, Messi may possibly be God]

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Photographs

The striker is loving participating in with the GOAT

New Barcelona signing Martin Braithwaite has been conversing about captain Lionel Messi and has produced his admiration for the Argentinian obvious.

Braithwaite laid on a intention for Messi in the weekend’s significant get above Eibar and joked later on he would not clean his shirt after obtaining a hug from his crew-mate.

The Denmark international has now given an interview to the club’s official web site where by he provided much more insight into daily life as Messi’s group-mate.

“Nobody can do things he does. If football were being a religion, Messi might be God,” he said. ”He controls the match. He is an extraordinary player.” Resource | FC Barcelona

Braithwaite was ineligible for Tuesday’s Champions League clash in opposition to Napoli but will be hoping for more recreation time at the weekend towards Actual Madrid.