[Braithwaite suggests he will not clean his garments right after Messi hug]

The striker is joyful to play with the GOAT at Barcelona

New Barcelona signing Martin Braithwaite was a quite happy male on Saturday immediately after producing his debut for his new club in the 5- win above Eibar at the Camp Nou.

The Denmark global came off the bench for the last 20 minutes and make an perception on his 1st outing for the Catalan giants.

Braithwaite set up Lionel Messi for his fourth intention of the match and also had a hand in Barca’s fifth goal scored by Arthur.

Speaking immediately after the full-time whistle Braithwaite joked that he did not want to clean his shirt immediately after earning a GOAT hug.

“I won’t clean my clothing following I hugged Messi. I’m very joyful to have given my initial help to Leo,” he stated. “It was an remarkable debut, a desire occur real. When the coach identified as me to warm up I was a little bit anxious but seeking ahead to receiving on. Many thanks to the enthusiasts for this reception.” Resource | Activity

It was a fantastic begin to daily life from Braithwaite, especially as his signing has been greatly derided. He’s not qualified to perform against Napoli in midweek but could aspect versus Actual Madrid upcoming time out in La Liga.