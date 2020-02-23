[Braithwaite to travel with Barca squad for Napoli clash]

Photograph by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Illustrations or photos

He’s ineligible to perform but will make the vacation to Italy

New Barcelona signing Martin Braithwaite will travel with the squad to Napoli for Tuesday’s Champions League match inspite of becoming ineligible for the tie.

The Denmark intercontinental has been integrated in Quique Setien’s travelling squad for the match with the workforce because of to fly to Italy on Monday early morning.

Braithwaite only arrived at Barcelona on Thursday as an emergency signing from Leganes just after the Catalan giants paid his €18 million launch clause.

The 28-year-aged designed his debut on Saturday in the 5- gain over Eibar. He arrived off the bench and helped established up aims for Lionel Messi and Arthur.

Braithwaite will now get to devote some far more time with his new crew-mates over the next pair of times in what is a hectic week for the club.

Barca have introduced they will teach on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday just after the activity in Napoli as they turn their attentions to Sunday’s Clasico.