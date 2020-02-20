[Braithwaite usually takes the No. 19 shirt at Barcelona]

Photograph by JOSEP LAGO/AFP by means of Getty Visuals

Previous wearers include Kevin-Prince Boateng…

Martin Braithwaite has confirmed he will dress in the No. 19 shirt at Camp Nou soon after finishing his move to Barcelona from Leganes on Thursday.

Barcelona announced that the striker has signed on till 30 June 2024 soon after they compensated his €18 million launch clause.

There have been a couple of shirt numbers up for grabs next a selection of January departures, and Braithwaite has taken Carles Alena’s No. 19.

And @MartinBraith’s quantity is… pic.twitter.com/67YoPFvAdL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 20, 2020

Alena swapped to the No. 19 right after getting rid of the No. 21 at the get started of the season, a determination which did not feel to go down too very well with the midfielder at the time.

Kevin-Prince Boateng wore the No. 19 past time, let’s hope that is not an omen, though Munir El Haddadi, Lucas Digne and Sandro have also worn it earlier as has Lionel Messi.