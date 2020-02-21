[Braithwaite wasn’t totally shocked by Barca fascination]

Photograph by JOSEP LAGO/AFP by using Getty Illustrations or photos

The striker’s been chatting about his go to Camp Nou

New Barcelona signing Martin Braithwaite suggests he was not completely stunned to listen to of fascination from the Catalan giants.

The 28-yr-previous accomplished his transfer from Leganes to the Camp Nou on Thursday and was unveiled as a Barcelona player on a deal that runs until eventually June 2024.

Barcelona had been joined with a number of strikers before producing the shock go for Braithwaite, and the Denmark intercontinental spoke about how he felt just after hearing Barca preferred him.

“I was stunned at the moment, but at the identical time not so shocked mainly because, like I explained in advance of, it is been lots of years I have noticed this in my head. And it is constantly been my ambition to play at this stage. “No make any difference what I have usually labored difficult and considered and I know that when you operate tricky, you believe and you are good and you pray to God factors will materialize. He will shift mountains for you. “I am in this article now and I am completely ready. I was satisfied, I was also shocked at the minute, but it was intended to be.” Source | FC Barcelona

Braithwaite has taken the No. 19 shirt at Barcelona and will be hoping to make his debut for his new club on Saturday when Eibar visit the Camp Nou in La Liga.