Photograph by Perez Meca/MB Media/Getty Photos

The striker could leave Leganes before the stop of the 7 days

Martin Braithwaite’s agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, has said he expects the striker’s move from Leganes to Barcelona to go via on Thursday.

Barcelona are reportedly eager on the Leganes striker as they look for an unexpected emergency signing as include for hurt forwards Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez.

Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet emailed Cetinkaya to check with about reports of a doable deal and ended up instructed “I count on a little something to come about on Thursday.”

In the meantime, ESPN are reporting that Barcelona expect to near the deal tomorrow and could also announce it then.

Leganes operator Felipe Moreno has currently claimed his staff are “very worried” they are likely to lose Braithwaite. His departure would leave them quick as they also missing Youssef En-Nesyr in the January transfer window.

Moreno states Leganes will not negotiate with Barcelona for Braithwaite but will be unable to avoid him leaving if the Catalan giants spend his release clause.