Brand advertising is broken. Here’s why.

It is one of the most famous quotes in advertising history. Over a hundred years ago, department store mogul John Wanamaker said: “Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted, I just don’t know which half.”

In collaboration with Wistia, The Drum interviewed 235 people working in advertising (for brands or agencies) to find out if this statement still applies today. Has the promise of more attributable and more efficient advertising expenditure actually been realized? Or do most of us still spend with care and dedication and hope for success?

Marketers are spending more and more money on digital advertising to increase brand awareness and affinity. For example, $ 30 billion was spent on digital video in the United States last year alone. And according to our survey data, three-quarters of brands advertise because advertising is “an established and useful tactic” to drive brand growth, not because it has been shown to work.

In fact, more than half of the companies that advertise on major media platforms like Facebook and Google don’t know whether the views they get for their online videos are from real people or bots.

What is rather worrying is that the research conducted by The Drum for Wistia in this report shows that the way marketers and agencies think about brand advertising has not kept pace with the changing world.

While advertisers have more variety or channels to make their brand better known than ever, they still use traditional or basic online techniques to measure their success. In addition, the way companies measure brand advertising has not changed significantly, despite a shift in ad distribution. This separation hides a profound ineffectiveness that discourages both media agencies and technology giants from being honest.

Phil Nottingham, Brand Marketing Strategist at Wistia: “The fact that companies spend so much money without having a clear idea of ​​what they get in return is a clear indication that dramatic changes are emerging. Google and Facebook hope that their promise of directly assignable direct customer acquisition will bring more and more money. However, the question remains where companies that really care about the brand should use their marketing dollars. “

Our report assumes that brand advertising doesn’t work and that advertisers need to find another way to build their brands. It shows that it is time to get a better picture of the current advertising environment and the different attitudes of brands and agencies, especially with regard to questions such as measurement and trust. It also shows how much marketers have to work harder to understand how different the views are between the US and EMEA, between B2B and B2C brands, and between small and large companies.

With these baffling and depressing results, it’s time to start thinking about whether there is a better way to build a brand than spending money on advertising.

