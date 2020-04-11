Brand Boy Group’s Reputation Rank April Announces

The Korean Institute of Business Research has announced this month’s brand reputation rating for a group of male idols!

The rankings were determined through analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interactions, and community indices of various groups of children, using big data collected from March 9 to April 10.

BTS topped the list for the second consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 11,744,497. Top rankings in group keyword analysis include “album,” “Billboard,” and “YouTube,” while the highest related terms include “happy,” “excited,” and “like.” The BTS positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a positive reaction score of 87.53 percent.

SEVENTEEN climbed to second place this month after seeing a good 107.91 percent increase in the brand’s reputation index since March. The aggregate index for April came to 3,908,014.

EXO placed third with a brand reputation index of 3,625,325 for April, marking a 17.08 percent increase since last month.

Finally, NCT and WINNER threw the top five for the month at No. 4 and No.5 respectively.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. SEVENTEEN
  3. EXO
  4. NCT
  5. WINNER
  6. Super Junior
  7. ONEUS
  8. SHINee
  9. INFINITE
  10. VICTON
  11. VIXX
  12. ASTRO
  13. LAMPUNG
  14. 2PM
  15. TVXQ
  16. BTOB
  17. HOTSHOT
  18. NU is the best
  19. Gold boy
  20. MONSTA X
  21. BIGBANG
  22. PENTAGON
  23. The Boyz
  24. SF9
  25. TXT
  26. Block B
  27. JYJ
  28. MCND
  29. DONGKIZ
  30. ONF

