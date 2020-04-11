Brand Boy Group’s Reputation Rank April Announces

The Korean Institute of Business Research has announced this month’s brand reputation rating for a group of male idols!
The rankings were determined through analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interactions, and community indices of various groups of children, using big data collected from March 9 to April 10.
BTS topped the list for the second consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 11,744,497. Top rankings in group keyword analysis include “album,” “Billboard,” and “YouTube,” while the highest related terms include “happy,” “excited,” and “like.” The BTS positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a positive reaction score of 87.53 percent.
SEVENTEEN climbed to second place this month after seeing a good 107.91 percent increase in the brand’s reputation index since March. The aggregate index for April came to 3,908,014.
EXO placed third with a brand reputation index of 3,625,325 for April, marking a 17.08 percent increase since last month.
Finally, NCT and WINNER threw the top five for the month at No. 4 and No.5 respectively.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- BTS
- SEVENTEEN
- EXO
- NCT
- WINNER
- Super Junior
- ONEUS
- SHINee
- INFINITE
- VICTON
- VIXX
- ASTRO
- LAMPUNG
- 2PM
- TVXQ
- BTOB
- HOTSHOT
- NU is the best
- Gold boy
- MONSTA X
- BIGBANG
- PENTAGON
- The Boyz
- SF9
- TXT
- Block B
- JYJ
- MCND
- DONGKIZ
- ONF
