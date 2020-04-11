Brand Boy Group’s Reputation Rank April Announces

The Korean Institute of Business Research has announced this month’s brand reputation rating for a group of male idols!

The rankings were determined through analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interactions, and community indices of various groups of children, using big data collected from March 9 to April 10.

BTS topped the list for the second consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 11,744,497. Top rankings in group keyword analysis include “album,” “Billboard,” and “YouTube,” while the highest related terms include “happy,” “excited,” and “like.” The BTS positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a positive reaction score of 87.53 percent.

SEVENTEEN climbed to second place this month after seeing a good 107.91 percent increase in the brand’s reputation index since March. The aggregate index for April came to 3,908,014.

EXO placed third with a brand reputation index of 3,625,325 for April, marking a 17.08 percent increase since last month.

Finally, NCT and WINNER threw the top five for the month at No. 4 and No.5 respectively.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

BTS SEVENTEEN EXO NCT WINNER Super Junior ONEUS SHINee INFINITE VICTON VIXX ASTRO LAMPUNG 2PM TVXQ BTOB HOTSHOT NU is the best Gold boy MONSTA X BIGBANG PENTAGON The Boyz SF9 TXT Block B JYJ MCND DONGKIZ ONF

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?