Brand owner Joe Mansueto explains the timeline, reason for the dismissal of Veljko Paunovic

One of the low season questions was why the fire waited a month after the season to fire coach Veljko Paunovic. The idea is that because Paunovic’s record did not change after the final on October 6, every decision should have come faster.

Owner Joe Mansueto said he thinks the fire has generally moved quickly, given that he took over the team in mid-September.

During an interview with the Sun Times, Mansueto said that changing position is not something he does lightly. Because they influence people’s families and careers, he wanted to be attentive and to discuss such movements. That applied to Paunovic, who was fired after Mansueto and President Nelson Rodriguez made the decision to change.

“I feel we went pretty fast,” said Mansueto. “” Could we have done it faster? Maybe, but it was a timeline that felt comfortable to me. “

When discussing Paunovic, the fire looked at their goals, the culture they want to build and his record, and he decided he wasn’t fit enough.

“” Of course, in the last four years, we had not had the results we would have liked, and at some level there must be some responsibility, “said Mansueto. “” I wish Pauno all the best. He is a great person, but we just thought it was time to make a change. “

Television

When the fire released their 2020 schedule, they said the local broadcast details would be announced later. They have a year left for their ESPN + deal, but the Fire is investigating options for the coming season for a more traditional local broadcast that would fit with the streaming service.

“I am optimistic that we will get something done, but we have not done that yet,” said Mansueto. “” We are talking to a number of points of sale and we hope to get something done. But there are no guarantees. So we’ll see. Hopefully we have something to say about this in the coming month. “

Mansueto said the fire is in talks with the “major” TV broadcasts in the area.

“” If you are a broadcast and we have not contacted you, please contact us and we will discuss it, “a smiling Mansueto said. “We would like to see where there is interest and I think there is a lot of interest in carrying the fire. “

Ticket sales

Mansueto said the team has sold more than 7,000 season tickets, which is a club record. The Fire aims to draw 25,000 per game to Soldier Field, which would double their average in Bridgeview last year.

Tickets for one game are not yet available.

“Things are on schedule,” said Mansueto. “” The momentum gets bigger as we sign players, the closer we get to the season. I think we are on the right track to achieving that goal before the mid-20s. “

Mansueto indicated that he had no purpose for selling seasonal tickets and was more interested in total attendance.

“I am somewhat new to the competition, but it sounds like that is changing,” said Mansueto. “” People buy fewer seasonal tickets with things like external suppliers. Across the board, people sell fewer seasonal tickets and more mini-packs or seats for one match because they are more available. “

2020 expectations

Mansueto said the roster “converges” and that the fire is having conversations with a lot of incredible talent. He said they have offered hundreds of players and are proactive with the ones they target.

His expectations for 2020 are not low.

“It’s huge,” he said. “We must be a very strong team by 2020. We must be entertaining. We must be fun to watch. All those things. And we will be. We have all the pieces in place. “