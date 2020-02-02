Brand reputation ranking announcement in February

The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the brand’s reputation ranking this month for varieties!

Ratings were determined by analysis of consumer engagement, interaction, media coverage, community awareness and audience ratings of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from January 2 to February 1.

TV Chosun’s Mister Trot topped the list this month with a brand reputation index of 15,507,942, marking a huge increase of 105.66 points since January. The program’s highest ranking terms included “exceed”, “fever” and “set a new record”, while its positivity-negativity analysis revealed a high score of 90.51% positive feedback.

MBC “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) took second place in the ranking, benefiting from a 27.51% increase in its score from last month for a total brand reputation index of 11,241,945.

Finally, JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything” came in third with a brand reputation index of 8,212,150 for February.

Check out the top 20 of the month below!

“Monsieur Trot” “Alone at home” “Ask us anything” “My ugly duckling” “Taste of woman” “The Return of Superman” “Radio Star” “Voice Queen” “Confectioner” “Runner” “How do we play?” “The King of the Mask Singer” “Sir. Housewife” “Taste of dating” “Happy together” “Like Likes Like” “Same bed, different dreams” “Fun-staurant” “Baek Jong Won’s Alley Restaurant” “Delicious meeting”

Watch the latest episode of “Home Alone” with English subtitles below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?