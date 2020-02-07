Brand security meets localized requirements as DoubleVerify is committed to languages

For many brands, ensuring that digital media is transparent, effective, and brand safe is a complex task, but for markets in the Asia-Pacific region, fragmented languages ​​can make the problem worse.

In line with the brand requirements, DoubeVerify has expanded its area of ​​responsibility to a further 100 languages. According to Jordan Khoo, managing director of DoubleVerify for the Asia-Pacific region, this is the key for different regions.

“This is an important step for DoubleVerify in Southeast Asia and beyond as advertisers want to reach customers with their brand messages across the region. Many consumers like to deal with content in their mother tongue. Our new language targeting solution enables us to create multilingual keyword lists for digital advertisers. Keyword lists can be used to ensure that ads on websites or apps appear in the language of their campaign, or to flag incidents where their ads are shown in a language that doesn’t match the campaign parameters.

Khoo adds that some major markets like India and China already have different languages, but also recognize the fast growing digital markets.

“This technology enables us to meet advertiser branding requirements in some of APAC’s largest media markets, which run campaigns in languages ​​such as Mandarin, Korean and Hindi. There are also new emerging digital advertising markets like Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia where we can now offer brands and agencies robust offers, ”he says.

The need for this is driven by consumers, a study found that 60% of people outside the United States made purchases on websites that were not in English. This means that the needs of marketers must also change, which drives innovation in the industry.

“We see more and more sophisticated and sophisticated technologies in the digital media market, and advertisers want better performance and better return on their advertising investments. Today’s brands want transparency and accountability with their digital media. This trend is likely to accelerate and our strategy is to lead change, ”explains Khoo.

This is particularly important for the Asia Pacific market, given that such a fragmented task, brands often need technology to increase scalability, efficiency and quality.

“In our conversations with advertisers and agencies, we find that the challenge in the Asia-Pacific region is to manage multiple languages ​​in the often fragmented media markets. Brands are now using technology to manage brand security in the fast-moving digital world, ”he says.

“Separate but coherent contextual advertising will clearly become more important for advertisers because they are less dependent on browser-based cookie targeting. Data and tools need to use the content and context of the ad placement to understand not only the suitability, but also the likelihood of performance improvement. “

He adds, “Advertisers will increasingly want to know that they are investing in high quality media inventory, from identifying and eliminating fraud to ensuring that ads are shown in a context that is relevant and values Brand corresponds. “

Understanding the context in which an ad appears is a big trend for the industry. Some call this “brand suitability” instead of brand security or sensitivity.

