brandon-ballet-has-yearly-princess-tea-occasion-for-little-ballerinas

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Contacting all small princesses! Get completely ready to increase your pinky to sip from a teacup.

Brandon Ballet is throwing an annual Princess Tea Party for all the tiny dancers in Tampa Bay.

Your newborn ballerina will munch on tea get together hors d’oeuvres, cupcakes and beverages.

You can invest the afternoon with Aurora, Rapunzel, Cinderella, Tiana and all your favored Disney princesses. This year’s theme is Sleeping Magnificence.

Kids are inspired to dress in their favored fairytale costumes when they get pleasure from games, crafts and raffles in The Regent Ballroom.

Brandon Ballet is a non-gain ballet enterprise furnishing aspiring pre-experienced to expert artists education and learning in the art of dance.

There is a special Pre-Skilled Coaching Method for dancers to recieve personal consideration, a accurate university and occupation guidance system, alongside with their every day courses of method, pointe, variants, pilates and other different lessons made to guidance their unique plans.

Brandon Ballet generates two main productions and blended repertory performances each individual 12 months and each and every ballerina participates in various community outreach occasions.

Brandon Ballets annual Princess Tea Celebration will choose spot on Sunday, March eight from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Regent in Riverview. Tickets are around $20 for the function. Click on Below to get your tickets.

Click In this article to learn much more about Brandon Ballet.