Brandon Brewer returns, opponent in Nova Scotia on February 14

RINGSIDE 21/01/2020

On Friday, February 14th, Nackawics Brandon “L-Jack” Brewer (23-1-1, 11 KOs) returns for “Valentine’s” against Josue Castaneda Perez (14-12-3, 5 KOs) from Gomez Palacio, Mexico , Day Massacre Back at Center 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

The competition is scheduled for eight rounds or less in the middleweight division. Brewer-Perez is presented by Three Lions Promotions and is an exciting part of the undercard for Ryan Rozickis (11-0-0, 11KOs) WBC International Cruiserweight Championship defense against Vladimir Reznicek (9-2-2, 4KOs).

Earlier this month, Brewer got out of a plane in Ontario and headed for the TNT Boxing Academy in Guelph. He started his camp with trainer Stevie Bailey. “Training in Ontario was the best thing I could have done for my boxing career,” said Brewer. “If you train 99 percent alone, you have to be extremely aware of your abilities. You only have to. My eyes were the only ones on me. I have had to hold myself accountable and walk in the dark for the past 10 years while no one is watching. “

“In Ontario,” Brewer continued, “I think I have the best coach in Canada who has watched me with every shot so there is no room for error.” I went from hoping to get some form of sparring once a month to some kind of high-level sparring, literally whenever I wanted. I have the feeling that I am now on a balanced playing field with everyone. This is not only a huge advantage for my physical boxing, but I also know mentally that the opportunities are no more against me than if they had been with Guelph before Stevie joined. “

In his last appearance, Brewer delighted the fans of DAZN and fought against NABA champion Mark DeLuca for ten tough rounds, albeit in a defeat. “My fight on DAZN was the best lesson I’ve ever received in my boxing career. Mark was a great competitor and beat me fairly and honestly. But considering that he has been boxing since he was four years old with to his father, who owns a boxing hall and has fought well over 100 amateur fights and enjoyed the best resources a fighter could wish for, I felt it was a win for me. “

In contrast to DeLuca, Brewer came to boxing relatively late and entered the sport as an adult. “I started at 24, did nine amateur fights and practiced most of my career on my own. I started the DeLuca fight with two weeks’ notice. I think that was a damn good performance against the ninth placed fighter in the world. But I’m not happy. It was a reality check of how close I am. It just woke me up and made me realize that I’m almost there. I just have to make the adjustments. “

Recently Brewer signed to Three Lions Promotions and joined an impressive boxing stable. “I have fought for many different advertising companies in North America,” said Brewer. “Hell, I promoted some of the best shows ever shown in Canada and then I jumped into the ring and ended up fighting for 30 minutes.

“So I know a good advertising agency when I see one. Three Lions is top notch. Dan Otter was absolutely outstanding in the way he treated his fighters, fans, and his general desire to move his fighters forward and upward. I am happy to be part of it. When the right people work together, incredible things can happen. The future will be very exciting for everyone involved. “

In another action under the cards, Josh Prince of nearby Georges River made his professional debut against Adam Hazelton (1-0-0) of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, in a four-round bout between North Shore and South Shore in the super Medium weight. In the welterweight division, unbeaten fan favorite Jessie “Rock” Wilcox (14-0-2, 9KOs) from Hamilton, Ontario, meets on the eighth round iron Luis Montelongo (12-7-0, 3KOs) from Mexico City.

New Brunswick native Carolyn Redmond (2-0-0, 1KOs) will compete against Karina Rodriguez (3-1-1, 2KOs) from Mexico in four or fewer rounds to continue her march to a national championship.

Tickets are sold at tickets.capebreton.ca and in person at the center 200 box office.