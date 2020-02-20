HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 05: Brandon Dunn #92 and J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans celebrate an interception against the Indianapolis Colts in the next quarter throughout the Wild Card Spherical at NRG Stadium on January five, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Picture by Bob Levey/Getty Pictures)

The Houston Texans re-signed defensive tackle Brandon Dunn formally on Wednesday, and it was a action in the correct route by the franchise this offseason.

Brandon Dunn has performed 5 of his seven seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans, and in that seven-calendar year profession the defensive tackle has played at a substantial degree, though participating in in the interior line, he may well have absent a very little unnoticed at periods all over his job.

That shouldn’t be the case although, as Dunn in his seven seasons has totaled 88 whole tackles (38 solo) and 1 sack. Even a lot more than that, Dunn makes these around him improved, which is just vital as his personal specific accomplishment.

The final three seasons, Dunn has genuinely begun to choose strides in his in general participate in, with no a lot less than 24 blended tackles in a time, and this earlier time Dunn collected 25 combined tackles (14 solo) and his a single profession sack, which arrived in 7 days 16 from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a quick press release the Texans built the re-signing official — retaining Dunn off the no cost agent current market — with the pursuing sentence:

“The Houston Texans signed NT Brandon Dunn to a deal extension.”

This earlier period, Dunn’s contract was for $two.25 million. Now with the new deal, Dunn is with the Texans for the upcoming three a long time with a contract for $12 million, as described by Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Though the remaining agreement figures aren’t formal, having the 27-yr-outdated Dunn on the roster is a quite clever shift and gives the Texans a bit of aid this offseason, knowing they have a single of their much better defensive players under contract to the age of 30.

This past period, Pro Soccer Aim graded Dunn at 56.three overall on a scale of 100, which was decreased than his 2018 PFF quality of 65.3. In his two postseason games, Dunn was graded at 53.2 with game titles from the Buffalo Charges and Kansas Town Chiefs.

Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com quoted Texans head coach/typical manager Bill O’Brien about Dunn:

“People do not talk about Brandon Dunn a lot,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien claimed for the duration of the year. “He’s just a grinder [and] performs really hard soccer.”

Once again, this signing by the Texans is a smart move, and a move by the Texans that was wanted mainly because the franchise doesn’t need to fix something that is not broken. Dunn is an significant element of the Houston defense, and it is smart for the team to continue to keep a veteran who is under 30 a long time outdated.

Dunn would seem to maintain the Texans defense well balanced with his perform simply because he clogs up the inside line, he makes tackles when desired, and his teammates are much better off when he’s on the area.

This is the first of hopefully a lot of intelligent signings by the Texans this offseason, and it is terrific information that Dunn is returning to the workforce for the future 3 seasons.