Brandon Flowers Reflects on Being told Brian Eno Wanted to Work with Assassins

Brandon Flowers reflected on how he was told that Brian Haino didn’t want to work with Assassins.

Earlier today (April 24), the band’s frontman and drummer, Ronnie Vannucci, Jr. had a live Instagram session asking questions from his fans.

Responding to one query as to why they had not worked with Eno yet, Flowers replied saying that they were in a “roundabout way” because “Some Kind Of Love” in 2017 was written over the Eno tool.

“He was definitely at the top of the list n days ago, and we were considering working with him on a second album,” he continued. “It’s a long story, but the sticker fooled us and said that he said no, but it was a blessing – if a lie could be a blessing. If it was ever a blessing, it was written down because we have to work with Flood and Alan Moulder and we are very pleased with the result. “

Vanyu, Jr. intervened, “But tell them about the dream,” to which Flowers laughed, and replied, “It messed me up. I’ll tell you about the dream.

“I had this dream when I was on one side of the street and Brian Haino was on the other side and I couldn’t go over it. It messed me up a bit because he was recording with Coldplay and stuff, so I endured it’s with me so we weren’t good enough for Brian Haino. Indeed, he was never asked to work with The Killers. It was just a label that made them crap. “

The couple added that they only learned that Eno had never asked to work with them “two or three years ago,” with the frontman explaining: “If you saw me on stage from 2005 to 2017, you saw me as a person who thought he wasn’t good enough for Brian Haino. Now I’m a new man. “

Earlier today, The Killers shared a new song from the forthcoming “Imploding The Mirage” album “Fire In Bone.” The band also confirmed that the release of the album will be delayed from its scheduled arrival on May 29, with tour dates in the UK and Ireland in the summer of 2020 beginning in May 2021.