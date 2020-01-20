Brandon Flynn joins actor Zachary Quinto for a dog walk | Brandon Flynn, Zachary Quinto

Mon, January 20, 2020 at 11:39 p.m.

Brandon flynn enjoy the beautiful day by going to a dog park with another actor Zachary Quinto Monday afternoon (January 20) in Los Feliz, California.

The 26-year-old 13 Reasons Why actor was spotted enjoying a hot drink of Maru Coffee in Zachary, 42, had an iced coffee.

PICTURES: Discover the latest photos from Brandon flynn

Zachary and his longtime love Miles McMillan divided in February 2019 after five years together. miles, a model, is currently frequenting an interior designer Trace Lehnhoff.

Last year, there was speculation that firebrand was dating Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. Before that, he was in touch with the singer Sam Smith.

firebrand is best known for his work on the Netflix 13 Reasons Why series.

READ MORE: Brandon Flynn opens its doors on outings and speculations on his love life

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB