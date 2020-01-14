Brandon Hagel, Philipp Kurashev probably next in line for Blackhawks call-ups

Wing Brandon Hail arrived in the American Hockey League last spring after finishing a ridiculous 102-point season in 66 games in the Western Hockey League, a Canadian junior league.

IceHog’s coach Derek King quickly informed him that it would not be that easy anymore.

“We are always joking about” getting the junior out of him, “and you can still see that he has that little junior mentality,” King said last week. “” But if he continues with the course he follows, there is no reason why he cannot play in the NHL. “

After scoring just one point in eight games for the IceHogs to end his 2018-19 season and to go another eight games without a goal to start the 2019-20 season, Hagel finally broke until November 3. He has been on fire ever since.

Hail, 21, has a team-leading 13 goals and eight assists in 36 games.

“If I just stick to my game and the way I play, my attack will come,” Hagel said. “” I never expected it to be easy here. My work ethic must come first. “

Hail and center Philipp Kurashev, who has been on the road with an injury since December 29 but had been productive before, have established themselves as the most promising prospects of Blackhawks in the ranks of the IceHogs.

For Kurashev, who scored 65 points last season in 59 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, but needed 12 games to score his first goal in the AHL, the transition was equally challenging.

“” Going from juniors to pros is clearly a big difference, “said Kurashev, 20.” “You play against men, so you have to be much stronger and smarter, so that’s the biggest thing. . . . (I have) just tried to make much faster decisions. “

King said he can relate.

“I played juniors, and you’re always the better guy on the ice,” he said. “” But now you are here with all the better junior boys playing in the AHL, so you have to watch your game, you have to manage the puck, you have better habits. “

The throw of the IceHogs has been stripped by the countless recent injuries of the Hawks. Dylan Sikura, Matthew Highmore, John Quenneville and Anton Wedin have all spent time in Chicago.

At the top of the depth chart, that means more opportunities and ice time for prospects such as Hail (second among IceHogs ahead in points) and Kurashev (fourth). Tyler Sikura and Jacob Nilsson are first and third respectively, but the first has a contract with AHL only and the last is 26.

The Hawks sent down Quenneville on Saturday and are carrying only 12 healthy attackers – with Wing Brandon Saad and center Dylan Strome still out – on their three-game road trip starting Tuesday in Ottawa. So the demand for a new call soon, and Hagel is considered a leading candidate.

Hagel said he benefited most from in-depth video work with King and the rest of the IceHogs staff. Never before being able to watch all his shifts on film – not even alone – he now notes many more “small details” that he “can fix” quickly and easily. “

While awaiting his first stint with the Hawks, he maintains his persistent work ethic.

“” If I want to go to the next level and play for a very long time, I have to improve my entire game, and I think that will come with time, “he said.