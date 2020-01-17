Brandon Ingram explodes with 49 points to take pelicans past jazz

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans wildly celebrated unbalanced Brandon Ingram in the final seconds of regulation and thought they had won the game.

It turned out that this was not the case.

Fans were upset by an unusual foul call that allowed Utah to force overtime by 0.2 seconds, but the way the pelicans responded brought them home happy.

Ingram scored five of his career-best 49 points in overtime and the pelicans ended Jazz’s 10-game winning streak with a 138-132 win on Thursday night.

“To come back afterwards, my teammates were still locked up and we wanted it more tonight than the other team,” said Ingram, who also had three assists at OT. “We rose in all areas and managed to get it out.”

Teammates playfully poured water into Ingram’s dressing room after a series of appearances this season.

“The first person to throw something I told him he’d have to pay for my next hairstyle,” said a grinning Ingram.

22-year-old Ingram has scored at least 30 points nine times this season – three times against Utah – and his 25.8 points per game lead the club he joined in this offseason when he was admitted to a trade that Anthony Davis sent to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“He got his money’s worth. Now it is time for Brandon Ingram,” said security guard Lonzo Ball, who was also part of the Davis trade. “Since I have known him, he has been a confident person. But all year round he was on a completely different level. Obviously he is our contact person in this team and we trust him. ‘

Dollar 128, Celtics 123

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists, and NBA leaders Bucks took their fifth straight win.

It was Antetokounmpo’s 35th double win of the season. Khris Middleton scored 23 points for the goats (37-6), and Donte DiVincenzo had 19.

Clippers 122, Magic 95

In Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and led the Clippers to victory.

Leonard also had five rebounds and five assists in his fourth consecutive game with at least 30 points. He was 12 for 20 from the field.

Suns 121, Knicks 98

In New York Deandre Ayton had 26 points and a career high of 21 rebounds, which helped Phoenix to victory.

The Suns shot 51 percent (47 to 92) off the field and placed five double-digit players in their third win in four games. Devin Booker scored 29 points and Ricky Rubio had 25 points and 13 assists.

Nuggets 134, Warrior 131 (OT)

In San Francisco, Malik Beasley made two free throws with an 8.9-second advantage in extra time, and Denver as shorthand handed the Warriors their 10th consecutive loss.

Will Barton scored 31 season highs in the Nuggets’ fifth win in six games. Nikola Jokic added 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and Beasley finished with 27 points.

