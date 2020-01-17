Brandon Ingram plays ‘at a different level’, says Lonzo Ball, teammate of Pelicans

Lonzo Ball said his teammate Brandon Ingram “was at a completely different level, quot; after the Pelicans striker scored 49 points in the overtime victory of New Orleans against Utah Jazz.

Pelicans players wildly celebrated the Ingram’s off-balance jumper in the final seconds of regulation, believing that he had won the game.

It turned out he didn’t do that.

Fans were angry at an unusual error that allowed Utah to work overtime with 0.2 seconds, but the way the pelicans responded fortunately sent them home.

Ingram scored five of the 49 points of his career in the extra period, and the Pelicans finished the series of 10 consecutive Jazz wins with a win of 138-132 on Thursday night.

“To return afterwards, my teammates were still locked up and we loved him more than the other team tonight,” said Ingram, who also had three assists at OT. “We have made progress in all areas and have achieved it.”

The teammates playfully sprayed Ingram with water in the dressing room after the last many productive performances this season.

“The first person to throw something, I told him to pay for my next haircut,” said a smiling Ingram.

Ingram, 22, has scored at least 30 points nine times this season, three times against Utah, and his 25.8 points per game led to the club where he joined this offseason when he was included in an exchange that Anthony Davis went to The Lakers of Los sent Angeles.

“He has come into its own. Now it’s time for Brandon Ingram,” said guard Lonzo Ball, who was also part of the Davis exchange. “Since I have known him, he has been a confident person. But throughout the year he has been at a completely different level. He is clearly our favorite man on this team and we trust him.”

Utah led 132-127 in the triple Bojan Bogdanovic with 2:28 remaining overtime, but stayed behind without scoring the rest of the way. The pelicans scored 11 straight points in layouts of Derrick Favors and E & # 39; Twaun Moore and seven free throws.

Favors ended with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks against his former team. Moore had 16 points for New Orleans, which won 10 out of 14 and still has two games to play before the first general NBA design election, Zion Williamson, to make its Pelicans debut on January 22.

The pelicans thought they were on their way to a victory in Ingram’s 16-foot pull-up from the left in the final seconds of regulation. But Hayes was called to keep Rudy Gobert in the middle when Utah attempted a desperate attempt at the access pass.

The call, confirmed after a video review, gave Gobert the chance to win by making both dirty shots. But with the crowd of booing officials, Gobert missed the first free throw before he got the second full of pressure to tie at 122.

“It was a great game,” Gobert said. “Both teams played hard. Both teams tried to win. It all came down to the last games.”

Utah star Donovan Mitchell achieved his personal record with 46 points before missing a few shots in the final minutes of the renewal. Bogdanovic scored 26 and Gobert finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

