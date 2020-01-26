Brandon Jenner marries Cayley Stoker

January 26 (UPI) – Reality TV personality and musician Brandon Jenner married his pregnant girlfriend Cayley Stoker.

“Happy birthday, my beautiful wife, Cayley. I discovered a whole new level of happiness through you,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram post with a gallery of photos led by one of the couples hugging and an apparent one Wear wedding attire.

“You are smart, kind, funny, motivated, caring and at the moment super pregnant with our twins! I will forever appreciate what we have together and look forward to celebrating every one of your birthdays with you, Eva, Onyx and I’m so incredibly happy to have you in our lives. Thank you for loving me as you do. “

The day before, Jenner shared a cute video of dancing with Stoker, along with the message “It’s official” with heart and diamond ring emojis.

“We married my daughter Eva and Cayley’s grandmother Joan at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on January 21,” Jenner told People.com on Sunday.

Jenner – the son of Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner – broke up with his wife Leah in September 2018 after 14 years as a couple and six years of marriage.

The couple performed together as indie pop duo Brandon & Leah and shared a daughter, Eva.