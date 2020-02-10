Brandon Mann, who is accused of murdering Trump, recently stopped psychological treatment, the family says

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The Brandon man accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump outside the White House has recently been reported missing by a family member who is concerned about his mental health.

According to the Sheriff Office of Hillsborough County, a family member reported 25-year-old Roger Charles Hedgpeth missing on Saturday. The relative, said Hedgpeth, had not been seen since he left home on the afternoon of February 2nd.

According to MPs, the relative also reported that Hedgpeth called on February 5 and requested the return of his gun, which the relative had blocked due to concerns about Hedgpeth’s mental health. According to relatives, the 25-year-old decided to stop psychiatric treatment in November.

The sheriff’s office learned on Saturday that Hedgpeth had used his credit card in a waffle house in Hagerstown, Maryland and in a sheetz in Morgantown, West Virginia. His relative said that Hedgpeth had no family or friends in these areas.

After Hedgpeth was added to the system as a missing vulnerable adult, the sheriff’s office said that US intelligence had contacted him about Hedgpeth’s arrest outside the White House.

According to the Secret Service, Hedgpeth turned to a police officer outside the White House and said he was there to murder the president. Officers say they found a knife in Hedgpeth’s possession.

Hedgpeth was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for a mental exam.

“Roger Hedgpeth’s relative took a lot of courage to speak up … and report his unpredictable behavior. The decision to speak has probably prevented him from harming others,” said Chad Chronister, Sheriff of Hillsborough County, in an explanation. “Mental illness doesn’t just affect the diagnosed person. It affects an entire family. I hope Roger Hedgpeth can get the help he needs, and I am grateful for our collaboration with the Secret Service, which has enabled us to find and detain that person quickly before they can do any harm. “

Hedgpeth was charged with assault and possession of a prohibited weapon.