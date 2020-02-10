Brandon Morrow makes one final attempt to help the Cubs bullpen – but don’t ask him how it ends

MESA, Ariz. – A dominant return to action by April? A strong, healthy right arm for a full season? The secret weapon that makes the Cubs a force again?

Nineteen months after his last big league-game, what can reliever Brandon Morrow do for the Cubs this season and why would anyone believe he remains healthy enough to matter?

Don’t ask Morrow.

“So far, so good,” the once dominant former Cubs poet said after training on Monday on the eve of pitchers and catchers who reported for spring training. “” I don’t want to say I’m back or something. I am cautiously optimistic. “

Morrow, 35, camps in a non-roster, minor league deal after a series of elbow problems sidelined him except for the first half of his two-year deal of $ 21 million with the Cubs (2018-19).

An operation to relieve pressure on the nerves in September has so far given him enough health and optimism for a last chance to try again. And after things had ended between him and the Cubs, he offered to make up for that chance of a small contract.

“I felt there were many missed opportunities for me and the team,” he said. “” I felt that my absence caused many problems, problems that the team had to tackle. But I could be stronger for it this year. “

If he is healthy, his impact on a bullpen that looks worse on paper than last season seems obvious. In his healthy half season in 2018, Morrow had an ERA of 1.47 and 22 rescues. Without him in 2019, the Cubs watched their bullpen fight all season in high leverage situations, were forced to sign Craig Kimbrel (who struggled) and missed the playoffs.

Morrow has thrown four bullpen sessions since he arrived early for the camp and has another planned for Thursday. He said he has “pains,” but this time heals faster and said, “I just hope it’s part of the rehabilitation process. “

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said that Morrow will get into action more easily this spring and maybe get some of that in the minor league side of the camp to better control the environment.

“But I don’t foresee him much,” said Hottovy. “” Everything we’ve seen now, he feels good and his program went well. We know that there will come a point where we will say, “OK, we need an extra day here or there.” But at the moment it won’t differ too much from a progression that you see for a Kimbrel or for a (Jeremy) Jeffress or some of these (other) more experienced men. “”

That can mean a positional role when the season starts, a lesser role, more time in the extended spring or a minor league assignment in the early season. Who knows?

“I just don’t want to say anything too drastic,” he said. “” No matter how I feel, you probably won’t hear me say too much. “