[brandon-morrow’s-long-shot-comeback-effort-and-hard-work-for-cubs-suffers-setback-with-‘mild-upper-body-strain’]

MESA, Ariz. – So a great deal for visions of bullpen sugarplums and the comeback against all odds for Brandon Morrow.

That may be a small presumptuous with far more than a month remaining just before the time commences. But when Morrow, who hasn’t pitched because the 2018 All-Star split, endured another damage setback in camp Friday, it possible scuttled his prolonged-shot possibility to open up the period on time, at least.

For now, the Cubs are contacting the problem a “mild higher upper body strain” on his proper (pitching) aspect. He was pressured to minimize short a throwing session Friday.

Already on a slower buildup timetable than other pitchers in camp, the Cubs’ once-dominant closer is to be backed off his operate program and be reevaluated each day to establish when he can resume a throwing schedule.

Morrow, who became a no cost agent in the slide when the Cubs paid $3 million to obtain out the 3rd-yr option on his two-12 months, $21 million deal , is back on a reduced-possibility minimal-league offer.

Morrow, 35, said when camp opened he was “cautiously optimistic” about a thriving return from September surgical procedures to minimize nerve stress in his ailing elbow.

“I’m not looking to declare I’m back again or everything like that nonetheless,” he explained then.

In the 50 %-year he pitched for the Cubs he delivered 22 saves and a 1.47 Period.

Before the elbow harm that finally finished his 2018 year (and 2019), he also experienced used big chunks of his career sidelined by injuries to his shoulder, elbow, forearm, oblique, finger and back again.