[brandun-lee-vs-camilo-prieto-headlines-shobox:-the-new-generation-on-march-thirteen]

RINGSIDE 23/02/2020

Talented undefeated tremendous lightweight prospect Brandun Lee will headline his very first ShoBox: The New Technology most important occasion when he requires on Camilo Prieto in a 10-spherical tremendous lightweight bout that headlines a quadrupleheader on Friday, March 13 live on SHOWTIME (10 ET/PT) from the Grand On line casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minn.

The four fights include things like five boxers who have still to flavor defeat with a total document of 107 wins to just a few defeats and two attracts. In the co-highlighted bout, undefeated Brian Norman Jr. (16-, 14 KOs) puts his best history on the line as he takes on Flavio Rodriguez (nine-1-1, seven KOs) in an 8-spherical welterweight matchup.

Undefeated Alejandro Guerrero (11-, 9 KOs) fulfills Jose Angulo (12-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round light-weight scrap when nevertheless yet another unbeaten fighter Aram Avagyan (nine–one, four KOs) can take on fellow undefeated Dagoberto Aguero (17-, 11 KOs) in an 8-spherical featherweight struggle.

Tickets for the occasion, which is promoted by Salita Promotions in association with D&D Boxing and Rapacz Boxing, are priced at $75 Ringside, $50 Reserved, $25 Common Admission, and $62.50 Table Seating (two-ticket least), and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com or the Grand Casino Hinckley Box Business.

“We are excited about our March 13 card, which contains newbie nationwide champions, knockout artists and undefeated fighters,” stated Gordon Hall, executive producer for ShoBox: The New Technology. “We open up up with a struggle of unbeatens and that will be followed by 3 of boxing’s top prospective buyers beneath the age of 22. These three quite proficient potential clients all experienced stellar beginner careers and each individual are proficient in their individual way. They all have a thing in common and which is electrical power as the threesome have a combined 39 knockouts in their 45 fights. You can be expecting an motion-packed card and surely some KOs.”

“On March 13th, boxing enthusiasts are in for a address,” mentioned Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “This great ShoBox card is showcasing some of the most talented prospects in boxing. Best to base, is heading to be a must watch night of fights, shining the highlight in my belief, in some of tomorrow’s champions.”

“These are 4 great matchups involving up-and-coming youthful fighters,” explained Cameron Dunkin of D&D Boxing. “Brandun Lee has a big test in front of him for his initial most important function on ShoBox. Brian Norman and Alejandro Guerrero will both equally be in the toughest fights of their professions as well. All four televised bouts have the prospective to be explosive. These are the kinds of fights that boxing desires.”

Just 20 several years previous, the knockout artist Lee (18-, 16 KOs) from La Quinta, Calif., has KO’d all but two of his opponents (88.89 %), such as 11 in the initially round, four in the 2nd and one in the 3rd. The 3rd-yr pro is making his second ShoBox appearance. In September, Lee scored a second-spherical knockout against Milton Arauz in his ShoBox debut. This is Lee’s next combat of 2020 as he knocked out Miguel Zamudio in a non-televised January 17 bout in Sloan, Iowa.

Lee experienced a adorned newbie job with an approximated record of 196-5. He was the 2015 U.S. Junior Countrywide Winner, using residence the gold medal at 145 lbs. With lightning fast arms that also pack electrical power, the exciting Lee has sparred with Mikey Garcia, Devin Haney, Mauricio Herrera, Timothy Bradley Jr., Thomas Dulorme, to name a couple. Lee is trained by his father Bobby Lee and is also a whole-time school scholar.

“I’m fired up to be headlining my initial SHOWTIME display,” Lee said. “I’m looking forward to providing followers some thing diverse that they haven’t witnessed from me before. They’re heading to see me exhibit my boxing expertise a great deal more. In my last two fights, I sense like I didn’t definitely show how superior my protection is. I’m heading to use the still left hand a ton extra to truly feel him out. And then, when the time is right, I will drop the bombs. Headlining my to start with ShoBox is a large accomplishment. It’ll form of be like graduating the significant college of boxing. Right after this, I hope to transfer on to the College level of boxing like SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING or Spend-per-View.

The 33-year-old Prieto (15-1, 10 KOs) is using a seven-combat gain streak with his previous decline coming in February 2017. In his final combat in November, Prieto recorded a 6-spherical unanimous determination in opposition to Yogli Herrera. Prieto trains at various gyms all over Miami and for the earlier yr has been doing work with former light heavyweight entire world champion and Roy Jones Jr. conqueror Glen “The Road Warrior” Johnson.

“It’s been wonderful performing with Glen,” Prieto said. “I am acquiring awareness from an ex-planet winner who appreciates what it usually takes to be at the top amount and has been there prior to. He understands how to push and tutorial you the ideal way for huge fights like this. Brandun Lee seems like a young, undefeated fighter to me, but I do not see anything at all way too remarkable, actually. You can hope to see fireworks that evening. I’m heading to actually come and place Brandun to the test. He’s never ever confronted everyone as excellent as me. It’s heading to be an motion-packed battle.”

Norman, the 19-12 months-aged Atlanta resident, like Lee also has gained all but two of his fights by knockout. Most not long ago, Norman attained a unanimous determination victory over Evincii Dixon on January 17 in Sloan, Iowa. Norman goes by the nickname “The Assassin II” as his father Brian Norman Sr. was identified as “The Assassin” as a skilled boxer from 2003-2011. Norman is skilled by equally his father and Barry Richardson.

“I’m not looking for just a victory on ShoBox, I want to clearly show off,” Norman reported. “I want to demonstrate what I can do. I want to split my opponent down and allow all people know I’m here. You can assume to see a ton of fireworks. Both equally my father and Barry are supplying me their all, and I’m supplying it back. I know Rodriguez is a short, pressure fighter. He’s mainly manufactured for me to beat.”

Rodriguez trains at Capetillo Boxing Academy in East Los Angeles. He had an novice report of 86 wins and 14 losses and was a silver medalist at the Junior Olympic Nationals.

“Fighting on SHOWTIME is a aspiration appear legitimate,” Rodriguez reported. “Growing up, I normally desired to be a single of the fellas that fought on Television set, so it is really thrilling to get the opportunity to do so and demonstrate the world my techniques. A victory would signify a whole lot to me, especially a acquire around an individual as hard as the dude I’m battling. I’m hoping a get in excess of him can carry me to larger alternatives to fight for a globe title.”

Guerrero is a huge-punching prospect who has received his last a few fights by knockout. A celebrated newbie who received two junior national titles, “Pork Chop” has sparred with the likes of Mikey Garcia and Brandon Rios at the famed Garcia Boxing Academy in California. Preventing out of Houston, the 21-12 months-outdated will be generating his nationwide television debut March 13 and is coming off a 2nd-round TKO of Darnell Jiles Jr. in January of this 12 months.

“I really like that I’m having this opportunity,” explained Guerrero. “I’ve properly trained for this my full existence. My aspiration is to turn into a entire world winner, so a acquire would necessarily mean so a great deal for me and my family members. I have been teaching truly tricky for this struggle, knowing it’ll be on nationwide television. I really do not really know substantially about Angulo, but we prepare tricky for any individual. The end result will generally be the very same. I will normally earn.”

Angulo, of Guayaquil, Ecuador, will be creating his United States debut right after battling 12 of his 13 skilled fights in his native place. His lone reduction arrived in his only fight outdoors of Ecuador, a unanimous selection to Ryan Pino in Puerto Rico. Since the loss, Angulo has rattled off six consecutive wins, like knockouts in the next and to start with rounds of his previous two fights, respectively.

“There’s likely to be a major shock waiting around for Guerrero on March 13,” reported Angulo. “He likes preventing on the inside and he will come forward with a lot of aggression far too, so he’s the ideal design for me and the way I like to battle. I’m on the lookout ahead to showcasing myself on this big platform and placing all my capabilities to do the job. I will gain.”

Avagyan, a 29-calendar year-old from Yerevan, Armenia, represented his home country in the 2016 Olympic Video games. Avagyan experienced an achieved newbie career, winning bronze medals at both the 2013 and 2015 European championships. Turning professional subsequent the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Avagyan won his 1st 8 experienced bouts in advance of preventing Russian Evgeny Smirnov to a break up-determination in September 2018. His final time out, he produced his U.S. debut on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs, the place he handily out-boxed then-unbeaten Francisco Esparza en route to a unanimous choice.

“Every struggle is a probability to show myself and rise to the top rated,” reported Avagyan, who is signed to Salita Promotions. “When I go out into the ring, I only feel about successful any at cost. Aguero is just a further impediment that ought to be moved out of my way. Prior to every single fight, I surrender myself to teaching a single hundred per cent so that on the day of the fight, I do not regret the path traveled. Combat night is like a holiday break for me due to the fact the time has arrive for which I was making ready.”

The 26-calendar year-old Aguero was an extraordinary beginner in his native Dominican Republic. Aguero was a silver medalist at the 2011 Pan-Am Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, getting rid of only to long run two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Robeisy Ramírez. As a pro, the San Cristobal indigenous received the 1st 10 fights of his profession in his house place ahead of generating his U.S. debut in February 2017 when he gained the most impressive get of his youthful job more than Olimjon Nazarov.

“Fighting on SHOWTIME is what we have been waiting for,” explained Aguero, who is at present training in Pahokee, Fla. “I glance at it as the opportunity to demonstrate persons who I am and when I win this battle, it’ll be the starting of a fantastic boxing job the place I can feed my loved ones and give my son everything he desires and deserves.”

Barry Tompkins will get in touch with the action from ringside with boxing historian Steve Farhood and previous entire world winner Raul Marquez serving as skilled analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan creating and Rick Phillips directing.