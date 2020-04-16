Brasonil Health Minister sacked prime minister after COVID

(RIO DE JANEIRO) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister on Thursday after disagreements over the government’s efforts to contain the new Coronavirus. “I just heard from President Jair Bolsonaro about my dismissal from the Ministry of Health,” Luiz Henrique Mandetta posted on his confirmed Twitter account, adding that he hopes to succeed his successor. whose name has not yet been officially revealed. He made the announcement at a press conference later.

Mandetta, a physician, has received significant support for her response to the disease, which includes improving levels of care from state governors. Bolsonaro, for his part, described the virus as a “smallpox virus,” saying that closing the economy would cause more harm than taking the risky Brazilians, and emphasizing the efficacy of malaria treatment.

Mandetta cites examples for Dr. Anthony Fauci, US President Donald Trump’s expert on the virus. Fauci and Mandetta often make public statements about the virus that is unique to their leaders. After all, the bases of Bolsonaro and Trump each took to Twitter to call for the removal of their national health chief. The White House said this week that Fauci is safe.

Republicans close to the White House say Trump has complained about Fauci’s good publicity and asked to leave it in a brief description of the jobs. Bolsonaro, meanwhile, called on doctors without Mandetta’s invitation, and in a telephone interview earlier this month, said Mandetta had failed to show “humility.” A few days later, on April 5, Bolsonaro told a group of his supporters that he would treat “those who are in full control of his government”.

Such speeches were understood to be a sign of the end of Mandetta’s tenure, which prompted the minister to say that his delegation was cleaned up by the next day.

He survived, but since then Bolsonaro has ignored the expulsion of many Brazilians who welcomed COVID-19, or was looking for his time while looking for a replacement.

On Wednesday, with the surrender of Mandetta near others, health secretary Wanderson de Oliveira resigned. A veterinarian who has worked in the health department for over a decade, de Oliveira has led many press conferences while Mandetta was unable to, and has been a step-by-step advocate for preventing the spread of the disease.

To the surprise of many, de Oliveira appeared with Mandetta at their own meeting that day, saying he had rejected his secretary’s resignation.

“We’ll work together until it’s time to leave together,” Mandetta said.

After the announcement of his explosion the next day, people in the housing association in Sao Paulo could be heard crying and cursing at Bolsonaro through their windows.

At a press conference shortly thereafter, Health Department staff responded to the warning and thanked the people they worked with. He even thanked Bolsonaro.

“I left the health department with a lot of thanks to the president for appointing me and allowing me to nominate each of you,” Mandetta said. “I know I will leave the best team. Work for the next minister like you did for me. Don’t give up any effort.”

While it is rising rapidly, the number of definitive coronavirus infections in Brazil is still low in relation to the country’s population of 211 million. Nearly 2,000 people have died.

